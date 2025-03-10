The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, HSBC, Adobe, Friedman Industries and NetSol Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 10, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart Inc. WMT, HSBC Holdings plc HSBC, Adobe Inc. ADBE, Friedman Industries, Inc. FRD and NetSol Technologies, Inc. NTWK.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, HSBC and Adobe

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc., HSBC Holdings plc and Adobe Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Friedman Industries, Inc. and NetSol Technologies, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> BLS Jobs Numbers: +151K, Unemployment +4.1%



Today's Featured Research Reports



Walmart's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+59.3% vs. +55.6%). The company is benefiting from its diverse business model that spans multiple segments, channels and formats. The company's strong omnichannel strategy has boosted traffic across physical stores and digital platforms.



Walmart's emphasis on improving delivery services has been successful, contributing to steady grocery market share gains. Upsides like these, along with growth in the advertising business, fueled third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year, and e-commerce sales surged.



However, Walmart is experiencing adverse currency movements and margin pressures from shifts in product mix. While raising its fiscal 2025 guidance, the company's implied fourth-quarter view for revenues and operating income reflects a slowdown from the reported third-quarter figures.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Shares of HSBC have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past year (+68.4% vs. +25.6%). The company's fourth-quarter results reflected lower expenses. A strong capital position, relatively high rates, global network and business simplification efforts will keep aiding its financials.



As part of its Asia pivot strategy, it is moving away from less profitable markets and announced the sale of businesses in Germany and South Africa. It has exited retail operations in the United States, Canada, France, New Zealand, Greece, Russia, Argentina and Armenia.



While efforts to strengthen its market share in the Asia region will support financials, they will likely lead to an increase in expenses. For 2025, the company expects operating expenses to increase 3%. The company's subdued revenue performance in light of weaker loan demand amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop is a woe.



(You can read the full research report on HSBC here >>>)



Adobe's shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-19.4% vs. +1.4%). The company is facing intensifying competition from the likes of Microsoft-backed OpenAI, which is concerning. Lack of monetization is a headwind for Adobe amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.



Nevertheless, Adobe's prospects are expected to benefit from strong demand for its creative products. Its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products have been driving top-line growth. New AI releases, including Express, Acrobat AI Assistant, Firefly Services, DX premium tiers and GenStudio for Performance Marketing, have expanded the portfolio of products.



These are expected to drive Adobe's market share and monetization in the near future. Adobe's deepening generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) focus and innovative GenAI-powered portfolio are key catalysts.



(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>>)



Shares of Friedman Industries have underperformed the Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry over the past year (-12.4% vs. +24.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $110.07 million is facing fiscal third-quarter sales declined 18.9% year over year. The tubular segment remains weak and high inventory levels pose risks amid steel price volatility. Rising costs and debt burdens could pressure profitability despite hedging strategies and operational efficiencies.



Nevertheless, Friedman Industries' sales backlog grew 11% year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2025, signaling stronger demand and potential revenue recovery. Post-election stability has driven increased order activity, with fiscal fourth-quarter sales and margin expansion expected as hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices rebound.



Debt fell 9% to $32.5 million, with $99.2 million in available credit supporting operations. Industry tailwinds include a projected increase in HRC prices and rising infrastructure and manufacturing investments.



(You can read the full research report on Friedman Industries here >>>)



NetSol Technologies' shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-14.2% vs. +1.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $28.48 million have seen license fee revenues plummeted 97.6% year over year, and rising operating expenses ($7.41 million, +20.5%) pressured profitability. Net loss reached $1.15 million due to FX volatility, and revenue from key client Daimler fell 23%.



Trade risks, competitive pressures, and uncertain ROI on growth investments remain concerns. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance. Nevertheless, NetSol is transitioning to a subscription-based model, enhancing revenue stability. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, subscription and support revenues grew 27% year over year to $8.6 million (55.6% of total revenues).



Strong customer relationships with BMW and Kubota drive long-term revenue visibility, while North American expansion diversifies income streams. AI-driven product enhancements improve efficiency, and a solid cash position ($21.3 million) supports growth.



(You can read the full research report on NetSol Technologies here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.