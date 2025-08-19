The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, Abercrombie & Fitch, Urban Outfitters and Burlington Stores

For Immediate Release

Walmart & 3 More Retailers Set to Beat Earnings This Season

As investors await upcoming earnings reports, the performance of key players within the Retail-Wholesale sector could impact market sentiment in the coming weeks. This reporting cycle provides valuable insight into sector performance, with expectations for a potential uptick in both sales and earnings. These results are likely to be influenced by prevailing consumer sentiment, spending trends and the ongoing challenge of managing operational costs.

Per the latest Zacks Earnings Outlook, the sector is anticipated to witness top-line growth of 5.6% year over year in the second quarter of 2025. This follows a 3.7% increase in the preceding season. Meanwhile, the bottom line is expected to rise 12.6% this earnings season. The sector registered earnings growth of 10.3% in the previous reporting cycle.

With earnings season on its last leg, it is worth investing in companies with earnings beat potential. We have identified four stocks — Walmart Inc., Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Urban Outfitters, Inc. and Burlington Stores, Inc. — that are poised to trump earnings estimates this season.

Key Factors Likely to Influence Retail Earnings

Retail earnings this season are expected to reflect changing consumer spending patterns, as shoppers increasingly favor essentials and value-oriented products amid ongoing inflationary pressures. Retailers emphasizing competitive pricing and product diversification, especially in areas like groceries and home essentials, may have seen higher foot traffic and improved conversion rates. Meanwhile, discretionary categories might have experienced lower demand as households prioritized necessities over non-essential purchases.

Persistent inflation, although moderating, still impacts consumer budgets and retailers’ cost structures. Retailers employing strategic pricing, including promotions and private label expansions, are better equipped to maintain market share without significantly eroding margins. Those with strong supply-chain management and the ability to pass increased costs to consumers are likely to see stable earnings.

The sustained growth of e-commerce and the integration of omnichannel capabilities remain crucial for retail success. Companies investing in smooth online shopping experiences, along with effective last-mile delivery, are drawing in a larger customer base. The combination of physical and digital channels — such as click-and-collect options and curbside pickups — provides a competitive advantage, especially as consumers seek convenience and flexibility.

Efficient inventory management will be a critical determinant of retail profitability this earnings season. Retailers leveraging advanced analytics and demand forecasting tools to optimize stock levels are better equipped to meet consumer demand while safeguarding profit margins. However, any supply-chain complexities, including tariff-driven cost volatility and extended lead times, still pose risks.

4 Retail Stocks Poised for Earnings Surprises

Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), the chance of a positive earnings surprise is as high as 70%.

Walmart: Zacks Rank #2 & Earnings ESP of +1.26%

Walmart also deserves a mention. WMT’s strong brand portfolio, diversified revenue streams and global scale position it as a leader capable of delivering both stability and growth. Its ability to drive momentum across core retail segments while advancing high-margin initiatives such as e-commerce, memberships and advertising underscores a resilient and evolving business model. Strategic investments in convenience, digital capabilities and international expansion strengthen its competitive edge and market reach.

Walmart has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.26%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share has risen by a penny to 73 cents over the past seven days. The consensus estimate implies an increase of 9% from the year-ago period. WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average. The company is scheduled to report financial numbers on Aug. 21, before the opening bell.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Zacks Rank #3 & Earnings ESP of +2.62%

Abercrombie & Fitch’s diversified brand portfolio, global reach and agile operating model underpin its ability to adapt quickly to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics. Hollister’s continued momentum, combined with strategic inventory management and targeted marketing investments, supports balanced growth across channels and regions. Expansion through new stores, localized assortments and enhanced digital engagement deepens customer connections and strengthens brand equity.

Investors can count on Abercrombie & Fitch with a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.62%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share has risen by a couple of cents to $2.27 in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate suggests a decrease of 9.2% from the year-ago period. ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. The company will report numbers on Aug. 27, before the opening bell.

Urban Outfitters: Zacks Rank #3 & Earnings ESP of +3.60%

You may consider Urban Outfitters. This leading lifestyle products and services company is leveraging a diversified brand portfolio and multi-channel strength to drive record-breaking growth. Anthropologie and Free People are delivering standout performances across retail and wholesale, supported by innovative product assortments and expanding customer reach. The company’s rental platform, Nuuly, is scaling rapidly and contributing meaningfully to profitability. With strong momentum across all banners and a disciplined operating model, URBN is well-positioned to sustain growth across retail, digital and subscription channels.

Urban Outfitters has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.60%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share has been stable at $1.44 over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate implies an increase of 16.1% from the year-ago period. URBN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average. The company is slated to report financial numbers on Aug. 27, after the closing bell.

Burlington Stores: Zacks Rank #3 & Earnings ESP of +6.06%

Burlington Stores is worth betting on. The company’s off-price model, supported by its Merchandising 2.0 capabilities, positions it to capture market share through agility in sourcing and assortment management, even in volatile trade and consumer environments. Strategic initiatives, including an aggressive new store pipeline and opportunistic lease acquisitions, expand its physical footprint while enhancing operational flexibility. Its focus on value, localization and in-store experience upgrades strengthens customer loyalty and broadens appeal.

Burlington Stores has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +6.06%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share has risen by a couple of cents to $1.27 over the past seven days. The consensus estimate suggests an increase of 5.8% from the year-ago period. BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average. The company will report numbers on Aug. 28, before the opening bell.

