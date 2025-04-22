The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Visa, ServiceNow, The Progressive, The Monarch Cement and Precipio

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 22, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, ServiceNow, Inc. NOW, The Progressive Corp. PGR, The Monarch Cement Co. MCEM and Precipio, Inc. PRPO.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Visa, ServiceNow and Progressive

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) and The Progressive Corp. (PGR), as well as two micro-cap stocks The Monarch Cement Co. (MCEM) and Precipio, Inc. (PRPO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Expect the Unexpected for a New Trading Week



Today's Featured Research Reports



Visa's shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+20.3% vs. +15.9%). The company's strategic acquisitions and alliances are fostering long-term growth and consistently driving revenues. It expects net revenues to grow by low double-digits in fiscal 2025.



Visa is fueled by persistent increases in payments, cross-border volumes and sustained investments in technology, is witnessing significant profit growth. The ongoing shift to digital payments is advantageous for Visa, with strong domestic volumes supporting its overall performance. A robust cash position enables the company to enhance shareholder value.



However, elevated operating expenses pose margin challenges. We expect this metric to rise 7.6% year over year in fiscal 2025. It is witnessing volatile cash volume from the Asia Pacific and U.S. regions. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Shares of ServiceNow have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the past year (+4.7% vs. -5.1%). The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation.



ServiceNow had 2,109 total customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value (ACV) at the end of the fourth quarter, which represents 14% year-over-year growth in customers. ServiceNow had 19 deals greater than $5 million in net new ACV. It closed 170 deals greater than $1 million net new ACV. Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) deals continued to gain traction.



ServiceNow is extensively leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to boost the potency of its solutions. Pro Plus AI grew 150% sequentially. It is riding on an expanding partner base and acquisitions. However, NOW is suffering from stiff competition and unfavorable forex.



(You can read the full research report on ServiceNow here >>>)



Progressive's shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+25.9% vs. +23.9%). The company continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses.



Progressive's focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination, catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance, augurs well for the company's growth. Policies in force and retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy.



However, exposure to catastrophe losses induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses remain an overhang on the margin. Its high debt level induces higher interest expense concerns.



(You canread the full research report on Progressive here >>>)



Shares of Monarch Cement have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry over the past year (+29.7% vs. -12.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $856.63 million offers a compelling case for long-term investors with steady fiscal 2024 growth, driven by effective pricing that offset volume declines.



Net sales rose 2% year over year to $268.1 million, with gross profit up 6.7% and cement margins expanding to 52.4%. Strong internal cash generation of $73.6 million supported consistent dividends, including a $2.17 special payout. Retained earnings climbed 13.1% to $368.5 million, boosting equity to $403.9 million and reinforcing capital strength.



Monarch Cement remains debt-free, with $48.8 million in cash and access to $15 million in credit. Its regional footprint and dual revenue streams add diversification, while long-term raw material reserves support sustainable production. A new JV enhances downstream exposure and capital flexibility. Monarch Cement's brand, balance sheet, and strategic initiatives underscore its durability and income appeal.



(You can read the full research report on Monarch Cement here >>>)



Precipio's shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+11.7% vs. -5.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $8.85 million is transitioning from capital preservation to a growth-oriented, self-funded model, driven by its profitable Pathology division, which exceeded its $1.3 million per month breakeven for two straight quarters, and targets a $25 million run-rate by 2025.



The Products unit, flat in fourth-quarter 2024, is poised for growth via leadership changes, major client onboarding and a revamped distribution strategy, aiming to double revenue to $5.6 million. Precipio's strategic execution, disciplined spending, capital-light model and alignment with precision diagnostics trends support long-term potential.



Risks include fragile liquidity, execution delays, regulatory shifts, customer concentration and macroeconomic headwinds that could pressure growth and margins. The stock appears undervalued, signaling an entry point for value-oriented investors.



(You can read the full research report on Precipio here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Monarch Cement Co. (MCEM): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.