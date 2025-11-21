The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Visa, Merck, Southern Company, Community Bancorp and Comstock

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 21, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, Merck & Co., Inc. MRK, The Southern Co. SO, Community Bancorp CMTV and Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. CHCI.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Visa, Merck and Southern Cos

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. and The Southern Co., as well as two micro-cap stocks Community Bancorp and Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> BLS Jobs, Jobless Claims, Walmart Warnings All Up Slightly

Today's Featured Research Reports

Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the year-to-date period (+3.3% vs. -13.9%). The company’s fourth quarter earnings beat estimates. Its strong market position is underpinned by consistent volume-driven growth, acquisitions and technological leadership in digital payments.

Expansion in cross-border volumes, rising transactions and investments in AI and stablecoin infrastructure enhance its future prospects. Its total revenue rose 11% YoY in FY25 along with 13% growth in cross-border volume. A robust financial position with ample liquidity and shareholder returns further supports long-term growth.

However, it faces rising client incentives and expenses, which can weigh on margins. Regulatory pressures and potential legislative changes pose additional risks to its fee structure. While declining cash volumes align with its digital strategy, regional softness warrants monitoring. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)

Shares of Merck have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (-1.7% vs. +17.9%). The company is facing rising competitive and generic pressure on some drugs, and persistent challenges for Gardasil in China remain overhangs. There are concerns about Merck’s ability to successfully navigate the Keytruda loss of exclusivity period and potential competition for the drug.

Merck’s third-quarter earnings and sales beat estimates. Its blockbuster drug, Keytruda, and new products have been driving sales. With label expansion into new indications, particularly earlier-stage launches, Keytruda is expected to see continued growth.

Animal health is also contributing to growth. Merck has been making meaningful pipeline progress. Moreover, it is actively pursuing M&A deals to enhance its pipeline and diversify away from Keytruda.

(You can read the full research report on Merck here >>>)

Southern Company’s shares have gained +11.7% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s gain of +29.4%. The company, being a leading U.S. electric utility in the Southeast, offers a solid opportunity with its recession-proof model, substantial load pipeline, and investments in regulated utilities like natural gas and battery storage.

Southern Company’s strategic contracts and protective tariff structures provide a stable earnings outlook, while its $76 billion capital plan supports growth through grid modernization. Management has signaled a potential upward revision in earnings growth by 2027.

However, Southern faces risks from high leverage, which limits financial flexibility, and its cautious approach to nuclear energy may leave it behind peers. Also, regulatory challenges, economic slowdowns, and increasing competition from decentralized energy solutions pose threats. Therefore, the company warrants a cautious stance from investors.

(You can read the full research report on Southern Company here >>>)

Shares of Community Bancorp have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the year-to-date period (+47.8% vs. +1.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $130.91 million delivers strong investment appeal, backed by sustained earnings momentum, driven primarily by robust net interest income growth and disciplined cost control.

Earnings rose sharply in 2025, supported by favorable loan repricing and lower borrowing costs. Broad-based loan growth across residential, commercial, municipal and purchased segments has been achieved without compromising credit quality, with declining nonperformers and stable reserves. Capital strength continues to build, reflected in rising book value and reduced unrealized securities losses, enhancing flexibility for dividends and future growth.

Non-interest income expanded steadily, providing valuable revenue diversification amid rate volatility, while expense discipline preserved operating leverage. Continued dividend increases underscore a consistent shareholder-return focus.

(You can read the full research report on Community Bancorp here >>>)

Comstock’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry over the year-to-date period (+69.8% vs. -7.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $135.46 million reinforces its position as a premier developer of transit-oriented mixed-use real estate due to its strategic execution. A landmark lease with Booz Allen Hamilton at Reston Station enhances cash flow stability and brand prestige.

The JW Marriott Reston Station opening elevates Comstock’s hospitality footprint, offering premium amenities and strong recurring income. The Rockville multifamily acquisition via the Institutional Venture Platform supports growth, diversification and capital efficiency.

However, rising labor costs, excessive reliance on related-party revenues and weak free cash flow pressure margins and liquidity. Additionally, compliance risks and geographic concentration in the D.C. metro area expose the firm to regulatory and regional volatility. Despite these headwinds, the stock has significantly outperformed peers, and valuation remains attractive relative to its growth potential.

(You can read the full research report on Comstock here >>>)

