The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Visa, Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher and AMREP

Chicago, IL – March 19, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO and AMREP Corpo. AXR.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Visa, Johnson & Johnson and Thermo Fisher

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock AMREP Corpo. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action.



Housing Starts, Imports/Exports Better than Expected

Today's Featured Research Reports

Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+17.3% vs. +14.3%). The company’s strategic acquisitions and alliances are fostering long-term growth and consistently driving revenues. It expects net revenues to grow in low double-digits in fiscal 2025.



Visa is fueled by persistent increases in payments, cross-border volumes and sustained investments in technology, and is witnessing significant profit growth. The ongoing shift to digital payments is advantageous for Visa, with strong domestic volumes supporting its overall performance. A robust cash position enables the company to enhance shareholder value.



However, elevated operating expenses pose margin challenges. We expect the metric to rise 7.6% year over year in fiscal 2025. It is witnessing a volatile cash volume from the Asia Pacific and U.S. regions. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here)



Shares of Johnson & Johnson have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+13.4% vs. +7.7%). The company’s Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by existing products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and continued uptake of new launches, including Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.



J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and has been on an acquisition spree lately, which has strengthened its pipeline. J&J has also made strong progress toward resolving the talc litigation.



However, sales in the MedTech segment have slowed down due to headwinds in Asia-Pacific markets like China and competitive pressure in some categories. The launch of Stelara generics is expected to significantly erode the drug’s sales in 2025. The uncertainty around the talc lawsuits remains.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here)



Thermo Fisher Scientific’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (-10.6% vs. -7.5%). Due to volatile macroeconomic conditions its operations can be dented. The continuous decline in COVID testing-related demand also adds to the worry. Nevertheless. Thermo Fisher is braving the ongoing tough economic conditions by utilizing the PPI Business System, resulting in strong financial performance.



Thermo Fisher Scientific’s growth strategy has been bolstered by several recent product launches, including a Thermo Scientific Iliad scanning transmission electron microscope and new additions to the Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads platform in the fourth quarter.



Thermo Fisher’s continuous efforts to prioritize its partnership with customers to drive innovation and improve patient care bode well. The Zacks analyst expects the company’s revenues to witness a 7.3% CAGR during 2025-2027. Robust solvency is an added advantage.



(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific here)



Shares of AMREP have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Development industry over the past year (-9.4% vs. -5.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $114.21 million has seen home sale margins fall to 20% for the nine months ended Jan. 31, 2024, from 27% for the nine months ended Jan. 31, 2025, due to rising construction costs. Elevated mortgage rates and affordability concerns may pressure future growth.

AMREP faces risks from land sale concentration, project delays and declining investment asset sales, impacting growth sustainability. Nevertheless, AMREP's net income surged 246.5% to $8.8 million for the nine months ended Jan. 31, 2025, with earnings per diluted share rising from $0.48 to $1.64. Home sales revenue grew 93.3% to $18.4 million, supported by strong demand in New Mexico, with 101 homes in production.



Cash reserves increased to $36.9 million from $29.7 million as of April 30, 2024, while debt remains minimal at $29,000. Land sales rose 16.3% to $18.1 million, but third-quarter fiscal 2025 sales declined 27.9%.



(You can read the full research report on AMREP here)

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities.

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMREP Corporation (AXR): Free Stock Analysis Report

