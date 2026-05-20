The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Visa, IBM, CrowdStrike, PrimeEnergy Resources and Community Bancorp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 20, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, International Business Machines Corp. IBM, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD, PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. PNRG and Community Bancorp CMTV.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Visa, IBM and CrowdStrike

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc., International Business Machines Corp. and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. and Community Bancorp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Housing Data Enters the Chat: NAHB, HD, TOL



Today's Featured Research Reports



Visa's shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past six months (+3.2% vs. -3.9%). The company's scale and brand strength keep it at the center of global digital payments, with growth still driven by higher payment volumes, cross-border activity, and increasing transaction counts.



Fiscal Q2 results showed broad momentum across consumer payments, commercial and money movement solutions, and value-added services. Management guides to low-teens revenue growth for fiscal 2026. Investments in agentic commerce and stablecoin settlement, alongside targeted acquisitions and disciplined capital returns, should continue to extend its network value over time.



Offsetting this, client incentives and marketing spend are rising while adjusted net margin decreased to 53.6% in fiscal Q2 2026. Moreover, parts of cash usage remain soft, valuation is still rich, and regulatory and litigation risks remain elevated. As such, we maintain a Neutral view.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Shares of IBM have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (-22.3% vs. +89.2%). The company is facing potent threat from AI firm Anthropic as the latter's Claude Code tool can modernize legacy COBOL systems and reduce enterprises' reliance on specialized legacy service providers like IBM, bringing its sustenance at stake.



Stiff competition in the hardware enterprise servers and storage markets is also weighing on profits. Frequent acquisitions have escalated integration risks. However, IBM is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting.



With a surge in traditional cloud-native workloads and associated applications, along with a rise in generative AI deployment, business enterprises are deploying heterogeneous, dynamic and complex infrastructure strategies, translating into a healthy demand for IBM hybrid cloud solutions and highly secure multi-cloud management.



(You can read the full research report on IBM here >>>)



CrowdStrike's shares have gained +23.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Security industry's gain of +24.1%. The company benefits from the rising demand for cybersecurity solutions due to a slew of data breaches and the increasing need for secure networking products amid the growing hybrid working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers.



CrowdStrike's portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform's 33 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Buyouts, such as SGNL and Seraphic Security, are expected to fuel growth. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past 12 months.



However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Elevated selling & marketing and research & development spending remain overhangs on margins. Also, softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds might hurt its near-term prospects.



(You can read the full research report on CrowdStrike here >>>)



Shares of PrimeEnergy have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry over the past six months (+86.4% vs. -31.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $441.05 million, combines a debt-free balance sheet, long-term drilling inventory, and diversified production profile that supports operational flexibility and future reserve growth.



PrimeEnergy's Midland Basin acreage provides a multi-year runway for horizontal development, while a balanced mix of oil, gas, and NGL production helps moderate reliance on a single commodity. A predominantly developed reserve base supports near-term cash flow visibility, and management continues to recycle capital through asset sales, reinvestment, and share repurchases.



However, the company remains highly exposed to commodity price volatility, particularly weaker oil and NGL pricing. Profitability is also pressured by elevated DD&A and a cost structure with limited flexibility during downturns. Additional risks include concentrated insider control, uneven development pacing, and a growing reliance on lower-margin gas and NGL volumes.



(You can read the full research report on PrimeEnergy here >>>)



Community Bancorp's shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past six months (+73.2% vs. +17.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $221.69 million continues to demonstrate solid earnings momentum, supported by expanding net interest income, disciplined expense management, and diversified revenue streams.



Loan growth remains broad-based across commercial, real estate, residential, and municipal categories, while credit quality trends remain manageable despite modest increases in reserves and delinquencies. Capital levels and tangible book value continue to strengthen, providing flexibility to support growth initiatives and shareholder returns.



Community Bancorp also benefits from growing fee-based revenue and a larger ownership stake in its wealth and trust affiliate, enhancing earnings diversification beyond traditional banking activities. Additionally, the Nasdaq uplisting may improve investor visibility, trading liquidity, and long-term access to capital, supporting the company's broader growth strategy.



(You can read the full research report on Community Bancorp here >>>)

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PrimeEnergy Corporation (PNRG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Community Bancorp. (CMTV): Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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