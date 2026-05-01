The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Visa, Booking, Seagate Technology, Kingsway Financial and Stran

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 1, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG, Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. KFS and Stran & Company, Inc. SWAG.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Visa, Booking.com and Seagate Technologies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Visa Inc., Booking Holdings Inc. and Seagate Technology Holdings plc, as well as two micro-cap stocks Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Stran & Company, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Visa have declined -2.2% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry's decline of -16.9%. The company's client incentives and marketing spend are rising while adjusted net margin declined in Q2. Moreover, parts of cash usage remain soft, valuation is still rich, and regulatory and litigation risks remain elevated. As such, we maintain a Neutral view.



Nevertheless, Visa beat fiscal Q2 2026 earnings on growing volumes. Its scale and brand keep it at the center of global digital payments, with growth still led by higher volumes, cross-border activity and rising transactions. Fiscal Q2 results showed broad momentum across consumer payments, commercial and money movement solutions, and value-added services.



Management guides to low-teens revenue growth for fiscal 2026. Investments in agentic commerce and stablecoin settlement, alongside targeted acquisitions and disciplined capital returns, should continue to extend its network value over time.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Booking's shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (-13.9% vs. +24.7%). The company's performance was partly aided by foreign-exchange benefits, while Middle East disruptions led to booking cancellations and higher marketing costs. Agency revenues declined, expense growth remained elevated across key areas and guidance was moderated, with slower growth expected in the second quarter, raising concerns for the company's prospects.



Nevertheless, Booking Holdings delivered a solid first-quarter 2026 performance, with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing estimates and rising 14% and 16% year over year, respectively. Strong merchant revenue growth, higher gross bookings, expanding EBITDA margins and robust free cash flow highlight effective execution and operating leverage.



Growth in airline tickets and alternative accommodations further supports platform strength, while improved net income margins reflect enhanced profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Booking here >>>)



Shares of Seagate have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+155.1% vs. +34.8%). The company beat the high end of its fiscal third-quarter revenue and earnings guidance, driven by AI-led storage demand, a robust technology roadmap anchored in Mozaic and HAMR and disciplined execution focused on converting demand into profitable growth and long-term value creation.



Cloud drives most data center revenue, with Mozaic shipments reaching 75% of top cloud customers, and full qualification expected in the ongoing quarter. It expects stronger FCF throughout 2026, driven by steady demand, efficiency gains and disciplined spending.



Management raised its long-term outlook, now expecting at least 20% annual revenue growth over the next few years, driven by strong cloud demand and continued hyperscaler investments in AI infrastructure, with the March quarter marking the tenth straight period of cloud-led revenue growth. However, high debt and stiff rivalry hurt it.



(You can read the full research report on Seagate here >>>)



Kingsway Financial's shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+32.6% vs. -8.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $322.18 million has its thesis centered on a scalable, acquisition-driven model targeting fragmented, succession-driven small-business markets.



Kingsway Financial's search-fund approach and operator-led structure enable repeatable deal sourcing, focused on asset-light, service businesses with recurring revenue. As platforms mature, particularly within KSX, the model offers long-term compounding through acquisitions and organic growth.



Yet, the key debate is translating growth into consistent profitability. Margin variability, integration demands and uneven segment performance highlight execution risk, while rising leverage increases sensitivity to outcomes. Valuation suggests the market recognizes growth potential but questions earnings durability. Upside depends on sustained execution and improved cash flow conversion, while downside reflects reliance on continued deal success and integration.



(You can read the full research report on Kingsway Financial here >>>)



Shares of Stran have outperformed the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry over the past year (+43.9% vs. +14.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $29.34 million has its investment case centered on strong growth translating into improving operating leverage as scale absorbs fixed costs, with profitability trends improving despite residual public-company expenses.



Strategic acquisitions—particularly in loyalty and program-based offerings—are expanding addressable markets, enhancing recurring revenue visibility, and embedding the company deeper into client workflows. A fragmented industry supports continued consolidation, while new e-commerce and gifting platforms further strengthen stickiness and repeat usage.



However, risks remain from sourcing volatility, margin sensitivity to tariffs, and reliance on third-party technology platforms undergoing upgrades. Increased fixed commitments heighten downside leverage if growth slows, while potential dilution from warrants and equity issuance may weigh on per-share returns.



(You can read the full research report on Stran here >>>)

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (KFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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