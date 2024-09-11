The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

For Immediate Release

5 ETFs That Gained Investors' Love Last Week

ETFs across various categories pulled in $7.1 billion in capital last week, pushing the year-to-date inflows to $605.5 billion. U.S. fixed-income ETFs led the way with $9.4 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $2 billion in international fixed-income ETFs and $1.7 billion in international equity ETFs.

Wall Street faltered in the first trading week of a historically weak September. The S&P 500 tumbled 4.3%, registering its worst week since March 2023. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 5.8% for its worst weekly performance since 2022, while the Dow Jones dropped 2.9%. The ongoing fears over an economic slowdown compelled investors to dump riskier assets and led to a rally in bonds.

The latest job data shows that the United States created 142,000 jobs in August, lower than the 160,000 anticipated by economists. Prior month job growth was also revised lower, indicating signs of continued cooling in the labor market. The market has now priced in a 71% chance that the Fed could cut rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting and just a 29% chance of a 50-basis-point rate cut, according to CME Group FedWatch Tool.



The historical underperformance in September added to the woes. September is the only calendar month to average a negative return over the past 98 years, per Fisher Investments. According to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at advisory firm Carson Group, September has been the worst-performing month since 1950 (read: 5 ETF Strategies to Survive a Historically Weak September).

We have detailed the ETFs below:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF topped the asset flow creation last week, gathering $3.6 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 504 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $499.3 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Will S&P 500 ETFs be Affected by Harris' Proposed Tax Hike?).

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accumulated about $2.6 billion in the first week of September, bringing its total AUM to $15.1 billion. It offers exposure to a broad range of companies in Europe, Australia, Asia and the Far East that are thought to be undervalued by the market. EFV tracks the MSCI EAFE Value Index, holding 461 stocks in its basket with key holdings in financials and industrials.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF charges 34 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 1.3 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has pulled in $2.3 million in capital, taking its total AUM to $30.3 billion. It offers exposure to the broad U.S. bond market, including potentially higher-yielding bonds not included in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF tracks the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Index and holds 16,498 stocks in its basket. From an industrial look, Treasury, MBS Pass-Through and Industrial take a double-digit exposure each.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF charges 6 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 2 million shares.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has gathered $1.8 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7% of the assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has an AUM of $511.4 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 3 million shares. IVV has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accumulated $1.6 billion last week. It targets mid-cap U.S. Treasury bonds and tracks the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Index. With AUM of $32.5 billion, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 14 bonds in its basket with a weighted maturity of 8.56 years and an effective duration of 7.28 years (read: Will S&P 500 ETFs be Affected by Harris' Proposed Tax Hike?).

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF charges investors 15 bps in fees per year and trades in an average daily volume of 6 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk outlook.

