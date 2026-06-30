The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights UnitedHealth, BlackRock, Salesforce and Cato

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 30, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, BlackRock, Inc. BLK, Salesforce, Inc. CRM and The Cato Corp. CATO.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for UnitedHealth, BlackRock & Salesforce

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc., BlackRock, Inc. and Salesforce, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock The Cato Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



UnitedHealth's shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (+37.6% vs. +28.1%). The company has shown steady revenue growth, driven by Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Optum remains a key growth driver through its pharmacy services, technology integration, and government solutions.



A strong market position and ongoing expansion initiatives, combined with rising healthcare demand, support sustained long-term growth. Commercial membership also grew for UNH, supporting margins despite headwinds from government programs. Robust cash generation supports shareholder returns and financial flexibility. In Q1 2026, it paid $2 billion in dividends.



However, rising medical costs continue to pressure margins, reflected in an elevated MCR despite recent improvement, while elevated debt and interest expenses strain financial flexibility. It is currently overvalued compared with the industry. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the shares.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)



Shares of BlackRock have declined -7.3% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry's decline of -14.5%. The company's elevated operating expenses may hurt the bottom line. Additionally, the company's significant reliance on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions and diverse regulatory environments.



Nevertheless, BlackRock has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's strategic acquisitions, aimed at strengthening presence in lucrative alternatives and private equity assets, alongside product diversification efforts, will keep supporting the top line and assets under management (AUM) growth, going forward.



BlackRock's continued focus on the active equity business is impressive. A solid balance sheet, alongside earnings strength, will keep capital distributions sustainable.



(You can read the full research report on BlackRock here >>>)



Salesforce's shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (-40.8% vs. -23.4%). The company's enterprise spending remains sensitive to macro swings, competition in CRM and AI workflows is intense, and debt-funded repurchases have lifted leverage and interest expense. The Zacks analyst view the setup as balanced.



Nevertheless, Salesforce is extending its CRM franchise by embedding Agentforce across Customer 360 and deepening the data layer through Informatica, which is supporting subscription growth and backlog. Usage indicators, including rising tokens processed and agentic work delivered, suggest customers are moving beyond early pilots.



Salesforce expects revenue growth to pick up in the second half of fiscal 2027 as Sales, Service, Slack, Agentforce and Data 360 adoption broadens. Salesforce is returning amounts of capital through an accelerated share repurchase while still generating cash flow to fund product investment.



(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>>)



Shares of Cato have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past year (+13.6% vs. +11.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $66.66 million has seen meaningful earnings recovery in its Q1 FY26 results, despite modest sales growth. Gross margin expanded on lower merchandise and freight costs, aided by tariff refunds, while disciplined SG&A management and lower depreciation drove a sharp increase in profitability.



The company's debt-free balance sheet, $81 million in liquidity, stronger operating cash flow and ample credit availability provide flexibility to fund store investments, shareholder returns and navigate a challenging retail environment. Ongoing share repurchases further supports shareholder value.



However, inflation-driven pressure on discretionary spending limits pricing power, while a shrinking store base constrains long-term revenue growth. Elevated lease obligations and rising inventory increase earnings sensitivity if demand weakens.



(You can read the full research report on Cato here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cato Corporation (The) (CATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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