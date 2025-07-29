The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights UiPath, Calix, Arista Networks, HubSpot and NICE

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 29, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: UiPath Inc. PATH, Calix Inc. CALX, Arista Networks Inc. ANET, HubSpot Inc. HUBS and NICE Ltd. NICE.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Must-Buy AI-Powered Internet Software Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio

The Internet Software and Services space is gathering momentum owing to robust IT spending on solutions that support hybrid operating environments. Outstanding penetration of mobile devices among users makes sense for businesses to invest heavily in web-based infrastructure, applications and security software.

Within the Technology sector, the Zacks-defined Internet Software industry is currently within the top 32% of the Zacks Industry Rank. Since the Internet Software industry is ranked in the top half of Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next three to six months.

We recommend five artificial intelligence (AI)-focused stocks from this space that have strong potential for the second half of 2025. These are — UiPath Inc., Calix Inc., Arista Networks Inc., HubSpot Inc. and NICE Ltd.. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

UiPath

UiPath provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. PATH offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

The PATH platform's embedded AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine language), and NLP (Natural Language Processing) capabilities improve decisioning and information processing. PATH introduced new generative AI features, including specialized LLMs (Large Language Model) such as DocPATH and CommPATH, and Context Grounding, to enhance automated AI models for specific business needs.

UiPath has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.5% and 5.7%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Calix

Calix provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. CALX's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers to provide a range of services.

CALX offers the Calix Cloud platform comprising Calix Engagement Cloud, Calix Operations Cloud, and Calix Service Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BEPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile applications, such as CommandIQ for residents and CommandWorx for businesses.

CALX has integrated AI into its cloud platform and products to enhance broadband experience providers' operations, subscriber engagement, and service delivery. CALX offers AI-powered marketing solutions for the health and finance industries, AI-powered chatbots, and AI-driven initiatives like Calix AI Agents.

Calix has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 15.3% and more than 100%, respectively, for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has improved 25.6% over the last seven days.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks is well-positioned with the right network architecture for client-to-campus data center cloud and AI networking backed by three guiding principles. These include the best-in-class, highly proactive products with resilience, zero-touch automation and telemetry with predictive client-to-cloud one-click operations with granular visibility and prescriptive insights for deeper AI algorithms.

ANET's EOS Smart AI Suite and Arista AVA (Autonomous Virtual Assist) enhance AI job monitoring, deep-dive analytics, and proactive performance issue resolution. Its AI suite also focuses on network security and optimization.

ANET's AI-powered cloud networking solutions provide predictable performance and programmability, enabling seamless integration with third-party applications for network management, automation and orchestration.

Arista AVA offers augmentation of pervasive visibility, continuous threat detection, and enforcement. The growing demand for 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products augurs well for ANET's long-term growth.

Arista Networks has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 19.3% and 13.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% in the last 30 days.

HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based customer relationship management platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. HUBS is witnessing steady multi-hub adoption from enterprise customers in the premium market. Pricing optimization in HUBS' starter edition is leading to solid client additions in the lower end of the market.

The integration of HubSpot AI, which includes state-of-the-art features, such as AI assistance, AI agents, AI insights and ChatSpot, is driving more value to customers. HUBS' seat pricing model lowers the barrier for customers to get started with its business and mitigates pricing friction for upgrades. The growing adoption of inbound applications is a tailwind.

HubSpot has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 15.4% and 15.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.3% in the last 90 days.

NICE

NICE is benefiting from the continued strength of its cloud business, expansion of its customer base and AI-powered solutions. Increased adoption of NICE's CXone platform saw large enterprises integrating AI tools to enhance customer experience. The success of AI products like autopilot and copilot, along with a growing partner ecosystem, is expanding NICE's market reach.

Investments in automation, analytics and AI-powered contact centers is strengthening its competitive edge. NICE's focus on operational efficiency and product enhancements is bolstering its cloud leadership. Also, NICE remains well-positioned for steady growth with AI-driven customer engagement solutions.

NICE has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7% and 11.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.6% in the last 90 days.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Calix, Inc (CALX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.