The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Toyota Motor, AstraZeneca, Chubb, Air T and Preformed Line Products

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 27, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Toyota Motor Corp. TM, AstraZeneca PLC AZN, Chubb Ltd. CB, Air T, Inc. AIRT and Preformed Line Products Co. PLPC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Toyota, AstraZeneca and Chubb

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Toyota Motor Corp., AstraZeneca PLC and Chubb Ltd., as well as two micro-cap stocks Air T, Inc. and Preformed Line Products Co.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Toyota Motor's shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the past year (+1.0% vs. -9.3%). The company's robust lineup of trucks and sport utility vehicles is set to fuel sales. To capitalize on the global shift to environment-friendly vehicles, the auto giant is deepening its focus on manufacturing hybrid, electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, which will bolster the company's product competitiveness.



Toyota Motor aims to expand global sales of BEVs to 1.5 million units in 2026 and 3.5 million units a year by 2030. Toyota's commitment to maximizing shareholders' value via dividends and buybacks is also praiseworthy.



However, labor cost inflation is expected to continue to weigh on margins. Rising debt levels, along with high R&D expenses and capex, might pose challenges. Also, Toyota expects sales in Japan to decrease, given the lower shipments of Daihatsu. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota here >>>)



Shares of AstraZeneca have gained +17.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's gain of +24.6%. The company has a diverse product portfolio and a global footprint. Its key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Fasenra, Ultomiris and Farxiga should keep driving revenues.



AstraZeneca's pipeline is strong, with important late as well as mid-stage pipeline data readouts lined up. AstraZeneca has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs,



AstraZeneca believes it can post industry-leading top-line growth in the 2025-2030 period. By 2030, it expects to generate $80 billion in total revenues. However, AstraZeneca's diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure hurts sales in the respiratory unit.



(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)



Chubb's shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+39.1% vs. +28.3%). The company's suite of compelling products as well as services, focus on capitalizing on the potential of middle-market businesses and investments in various strategic initiatives pave the way for long-term growth.



Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting its market presence. An impressive inorganic growth story helps to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. Chubb expects adjusted net investment income to be in the range of $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion per quarter in 2024.



Chubb boasts a strong capital position with sufficient cash generation capabilities that ensure steady payouts to investors. Second quarter EPS beat estimates. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Chubb here >>>)



Shares of Air T have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry over the year-to-date period (+4.9% vs. -7.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $47.61 million primarily serving FedEx, is a growth driver with $30.4 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues, up 9.6% year over year, aided by fleet expansion and stable demand.



Its asset-light model lowers operational risk. Despite a 7% overall revenue decline, strength in air cargo and commercial jet engines and parts and a sole-source deicer supply contract with the U.S. Air Force underpin resilience.



However, rising operating losses, inventory write-downs, high debt and a shrinking order backlog in Ground Equipment Sales signal challenges and potential pressure on future performance. Commercial Jet Engines revenues fell 12%, but margin improvements maintained profitability. Joint ventures (JVs) in aircraft asset management offer upside potential. Key customer dependence and seasonal risks add to concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Air T here >>>)



Shares of Preformed Line Products have underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past year (-4.9% vs. +18.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $620.94 million is facing near-term risks, including declining sales driven by weakness in the communications market, margin compression, foreign exchange challenges and reduced cash flow. The slowdown in customer deployments, delays in stimulus funding and ongoing inventory management challenges weigh on the company's outlook.



Nevertheless, Preformed Line Products offers a strong investment case due to its robust market position, diverse product portfolio and solid financial health. The company's extensive range of products for energy, telecommunications and other industries, backed by strategic global manufacturing facilities, ensures a competitive edge.



PLPC's focus on innovation and manufacturing efficiency positions it to benefit from anticipated infrastructure investments, particularly in the energy and communications sectors.



(You can read the full research report on Preformed Line Products here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Air T, Inc. (AIRT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.