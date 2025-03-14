The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Toll Brothers, Chord Energy and Korn Ferry

For Immediate Release

3 Stocks to Watch that Recently Announced Dividend Hikes

President Donald Trump's tariff policies have added fuel to the already volatile markets that had been reeling under fears of a recession as high inflation continues to rattle the economy. Uncertainty over the economy's future owing to the ongoing global factors could keep markets volatile for a longer period.

Given this uncertainty, cautious investors looking for a steady income and ways to protect their capital may want to hold or buy dividend-paying stocks. Three such stocks are Toll Brothers, Inc., Chord Energy Corp. and Korn Ferry.

Trump's Tariffs, Inflation Rattling Stocks

High inflation has unsettled markets over the past couple of months. On Wednesday, fresh data showed that inflation somewhat eased in February after rising in the prior three months. The Commerce Department said that the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.2% month over month in February, lower than expectations of a rise of 0.3%. On a year-over-year basis, CPI grew 2.8%, also below analysts' projections of 2.9%.

However, price pressure continues to strain consumers, as inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Persistently high inflation led the Federal Reserve to pause rate cuts in its January meeting, following a total reduction of 100 basis points between September and December 2024.

Given that inflation remains stubbornly high, the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates in its upcoming March meeting. Market participants now expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged till the second half of the year.

Also, concerns over the economy's stability have intensified in recent weeks, as investors worry that Trump's tariff policies could ignite a global trade war, potentially pushing the economy into a recession. Trump has already implemented a 25% tariff on various imports from Canada and Mexico, along with a 10% tariff on Chinese goods. He also signaled plans to impose tariffs on the European Union.

His tariff measures have heightened market instability, leading to stock market fluctuations. This volatility is expected to continue until investors gain more clarity on his trade policies.

3 Stocks That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes

Given the present circumstances, investing in stocks that pay dividends could be a smart choice. Such companies usually remain stable, consistently distributing dividends while sustaining profitability through strong business strategies. In a fluctuating market, companies that provide significant dividend payments often outperform those that do not.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers builds single-family detached and attached home communities; master planned luxury residential resort-style golf communities; and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities, principally on the land it develops and improves. TOL presently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

On March 11, Toll Brothers announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.25 a share on April 25. TOL has a dividend yield of 0.86%. Over the past five years, Toll Brothers has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 7% of earnings.Check Toll Brothers' dividend history here.

Chord Energy

Chord Energy is an independent exploration and production company with its long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. CHRD presently has a Zacks Rank #3.

On March 11, Chord Energy declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.30 a share on April 26. CHRD has a dividend yield of 5.04%. Over the past five years, Chord Energy has increased its dividend nine times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 39% of earnings. Check Chord Energy Corporation's dividend history here.

Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is the world's leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serves the global recruitment needs of its clients, ranging from middle to executive management. Korn Ferry presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

On March 10, Korn Ferry announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.48 a share on April 15. KFY has a dividend yield of 2.23%. Over the past five years, Korn Ferry has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 31% of earnings.Check Korn Ferry's dividend history here.

