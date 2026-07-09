The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights TJX, Costco Wholesale and Walmart

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 9, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX, Costco Wholesale Corp. COST and Walmart Inc. WMT.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

3 Blue-Chip Retail Stocks to Trust as Volatility Favors Quality

With the U.S. stock market navigating turbulent tides, investors are increasingly prioritizing quality over speculation. Concerns about tariffs, Middle East tensions, interest-rate expectations, consumer spending trends and stretched valuations in some pockets of the market have kept volatility alive, prompting many investors to seek companies with durable business models, omnichannel scale, strong balance sheets and consistent earnings power.

While high-growth stocks can deliver outsized returns, they also tend to be more sensitive to changing economic conditions and shifts in investor sentiment. In the current environment, building a resilient portfolio means balancing growth opportunities with established businesses that have demonstrated an ability to perform across economic cycles.

Blue-chip retailers fit that profile well. Companies with strong brands, pricing power, disciplined capital allocation and healthy cash generation are often better positioned to navigate inflationary pressures, supply-chain disruptions and evolving consumer preferences while continuing to invest for long-term growth.

Against this backdrop, industry leaders such as The TJX Companies, Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp. and Walmart Inc. stand out as compelling long-term investments. Their scale, operational efficiency and proven track records of delivering value to customers and shareholders make them well equipped to withstand market volatility while benefiting from long-term trends in U.S. retail spending.

Strategic investments in store refreshes, international expansion and merchandising capabilities, combined with disciplined capital allocation and a flexible operating model, reinforce its competitive position. With significant runway for market share gains, a growing global footprint and a resilient business model built to adapt across economic cycles, TJX appears well-positioned to deliver sustained long-term growth and shareholder value.

As of yesterday’s session, TJX’s market capitalization stood at $170.2 billion. The company pays out a quarterly dividend of 48 cents ($1.92 annualized) per share. TJX’s payout ratio is 34, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 12.5%. (Check TJX’s dividend history here)

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX Companies’ current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 5.9% and 9.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 5.5% rise in sales and 9.7% growth in earnings. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Costco: Membership Model and Innovation Drive Growth

Costco continues to reinforce its competitive advantage through its highly loyal membership model, differentiated value proposition and disciplined merchandising strategy. The company is expanding its digital capabilities, enhancing the member experience with AI-powered initiatives, personalization and convenience-focused services, while continuing to strengthen its Kirkland Signature portfolio and global warehouse footprint.

Strategic investments in technology, real estate and operational efficiency position Costco to deepen customer engagement and capture additional market share across existing and new markets. With its membership flywheel, value-driven merchandising and expanding digital reach, Costco has a solid foundation to keep compounding growth over the long run.

Costco has a market capitalization of $420.2 billion. The company pays out a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share ($5.88 annualized). COST’s payout ratio is 30, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 13.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 9.5% and 13.3%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.9% rise in sales and 10.2% growth in earnings. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1%, on average.

Walmart: Omnichannel Acceleration Boosts Market Share

Walmart continues to strengthen its competitive position through its integrated omnichannel model, combining broad merchandise selection, faster delivery capabilities and growing digital engagement to capture market share across income groups. The company is also expanding higher-margin businesses, including advertising, marketplace and membership, while leveraging AI, automation and supply-chain investments to improve productivity and customer experience.

These strategic initiatives, supported by disciplined execution and a resilient business model, reinforce Walmart's ability to generate durable growth while adapting to evolving consumer preferences. With its expanding ecosystem and ongoing innovation, Walmart appears well-positioned to sustain long-term growth.

Walmart has a market capitalization of $887.6 billion. The company pays out a quarterly dividend of about 24.75 cents per share (99 cents annualized). WMT’s payout ratio is 37, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 6.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 5.2% and 9.5%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.5% rise in sales and 13.3% growth in earnings. This Zacks Rank #3 company has delivered positive earnings surprises in each of the last three quarters.

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Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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