The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eaton, Palo Alto, Keurig Dr Pepper and Yum! Brands

Chicago, IL – July 9, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, Eaton Corporation plc ETN, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP and Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Thermo Fisher, Eaton and Palo Alto Networks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eaton Corporation plc and Palo AltoNetworks, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Thermo Fisher shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (+4.5% vs. +0.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that by utilizing the PPI Business System, by expanding bioproduction purification resin capacity and through introduction of the Axiom PangenomiX Array, Thermo Fisher has been showing strong financial results. Innovation and improvement in patient care and a strong solvency position have also boosted the company’s position.

Yet, year-over-year decline in revenues in Life Science Solutions and Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services have ailed.

Eaton shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing – Electronics industry over the past year (+56.3% vs. +23.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that expansion via mergers and acquisitions, rising demand from the new AI data center and reduction in production costs have been benefitting the company.

However unpredictable currency translation, cyber security threats, changes in tax rates and security breaches remain major headwinds. The shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operations.

Shares of Palo Alto have underperformed the Zacks Internet – Software industry over the last six months (+13.9% vs. +20.2%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s high acquisition-related expenses are denting its margins. Softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds might also hurt its near-term prospects. Forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability.

Yet, continuous deal wins and the increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms, sustained focus on product innovation, the shift to subscription-based services and normalization of its supply chain across platforms are going to boost the company’s prospects.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Yum! Brands, Inc.

