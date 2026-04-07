The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Texas Instruments, Newmont, EOG Resources, Weyco and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 7, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, Newmont Corp. NEM, EOG Resources, Inc. EOG, Weyco Group, Inc. WEYS and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. PEBK.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Texas Instruments, Newmont & EOG Resources

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Texas Instruments Inc., Newmont Corp. and EOG Resources, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Weyco Group, Inc. and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Mixed Post-BLS Jobs, Pre-Iran Ultimatum



Today's Featured Research Reports



Texas Instruments' shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+12.7% vs. -2.5%). The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. A sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps capture market share.



Texas Instruments' deepening focus on internal manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects. However, its overall growth might be impacted by a slow recovery in the industrial market as customers are cautiously spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.



Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns. The Zacks analyst model estimates indicate that revenues are likely to witness a CAGR of 10.9% through 2026-2028.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Shares of Newmont have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Gold industry over the past six months (+30.6% vs. +25.1%). The company's earnings estimate for the first quarter of 2026 have been going down over the past month. Newmont is making notable progress with its growth projects, including the Tanami expansion.



The acquisition of Newcrest also created an industry-leading portfolio and provided opportunities for significant synergies. The company also remains focused on improving operational efficiency and returning value to shareholders. Higher gold prices will also drive its performance in 2026.



However, it is grappling with higher production costs, which may weigh on margins. Lower gold production will also impact its performance. Elevated sustaining capital spending, along with a projected increase for 2026, has also raised concerns about Newmont's cash flow.



(You can read the full research report on Newmont here >>>)



EOG Resources' shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry over the past six months (+31.9% vs. +25.4%). The company offers a strong investment case driven by a large, diversified resource base and operations across multiple U.S. basins that support long-term production growth. Its disciplined capital allocation prioritizes high-return projects and operational efficiency, enabling consistent development and resilient cash generation.



Additionally, strategic acquisitions and new international exploration positions further expand its future development pipeline and diversify growth opportunities. However, the company remains highly exposed to crude price volatility, which may result in unpredictable earnings and cash flows.



Competition from other energy players with larger financial and operational resources may pose challenges. The transition toward renewable energy also raises concerns regarding the demand for fossil-fuel-based production.



(You can read the full research report on EOG Resources here >>>)



Shares of Weyco have outperformed the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry over the past six months (+26.1% vs. -32.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $308.54 million has a debt-free balance sheet and ~$101 million liquidity, which provide strong financial flexibility, supporting dividends, buybacks, and strategic investments. Florsheim's growth and record sales highlight brand strength and adaptability to hybrid and dress sneaker trends, offering a stabilizing anchor.



Inventory reduction and tighter working capital management further improve cash efficiency, while disciplined cost control supports margin leverage as conditions normalize. Portfolio rationalization sharpens focus on higher-return brands.



However, margin visibility remains pressured by tariff volatility, which impacted 2025 profitability and creates ongoing uncertainty. Broad-based weakness across key brands and heavy reliance on wholesale increase exposure to cautious retailer behavior and potential structural demand shifts. Valuation appears discounted versus peers.



(You can read the full research report on Weyco here >>>)



Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past six months (+35% vs. +4.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $216.6 million reflects a fundamentally sound community banking model, supported by disciplined asset-liability management, steady loan growth and a relationship-driven deposit base underpinning margin stability.



Credit quality remains well controlled, reinforcing a long-term underwriting focus. Earnings are supported by diversified fee income streams, enhancing resilience across rate cycles, while strong capital levels provide flexibility for growth and shareholder returns.



Yet earnings sensitivity persists, with performance partly dependent on favorable funding conditions and volume-driven fee businesses. Incremental shifts in deposit mix and higher provisioning signal pressure if macro conditions weaken. The valuation suggests the market recognizes stability but remains cautious on sustainability, implying limited upside without clear evidence of durable growth.



(You can read the full research report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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