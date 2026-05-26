The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Texas Instruments, Linde, BHP Group, Landmark Bancorp and Global Self Storage

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 26, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, Linde plc LIN, BHP Group Ltd. BHP, Landmark Bancorp, Inc. LARK and Global Self Storage, Inc. SELF.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Texas Instruments, Linde and BHP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Texas Instruments Inc., Linde plc and BHP Group Ltd., as well as two micro-cap stocks Landmark Bancorp, Inc. and Global Self Storage, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Texas Instruments’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+95.2% vs. +30.2%). The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. A sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps capture market share.



Texas Instruments’ deepening focus on internal manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects.



However, its overall growth might be impacted by a slow recovery in the industrial market as customers are cautiously spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns. Our model estimates indicate that revenues are likely to witness a CAGR of 12.1% through 2026-2028.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Shares of Linde have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the past six months (+28.5% vs. +12.7%). The company is a leading industrial gas supplier serving energy, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and electronics markets through long-term contracts with minimum purchase commitments that support stable cash flows during downturns.



LIN has a $9.9B project backlog, including $7.1B of long-term Sale of Gas projects, providing durable earnings visibility and double-digit returns. Management expects operating margins to expand above its traditional 40–60 basis-point range via cost controls, automation and AI-driven efficiency initiatives. LIN reported strong first-quarter 2026 earnings on higher pricing and incremental project start-ups.



However, Linde faces pressure in EMEA from weak industrial activity, softer chemicals demand, geopolitical disruptions and policy uncertainty, which could reduce volumes, delay investments and weigh on profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>>)



BHP’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry over the past six months (+61.8% vs. +39.1%). The company remains a high-quality diversified miner with leadership in iron ore and growing leverage to copper and potash, supported by low-cost operations and disciplined capital allocation. Recent updates point to resilient iron ore volumes despite weather disruption, strong execution at Escondida and Copper South Australia.



BHP’s strategic shift toward future-facing commodities like copper and potash positions it well to benefit from global decarbonization and trends. Strong cash generation, efforts to lower debt and portfolio actions support funding flexibility.



However, weak steel demand, commodity price volatility and cost pressures in parts of the footprint remain headwinds. Large project delivery and capital intensity at Jansen, along with the suspended nickel business and regulatory uncertainty in Australia, remain key risks.



(You can read the full research report on BHP here >>>)



Shares of Landmark Bancorp have gained +5.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry’s gain of +17.9%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $170.37 million benefits from a diversified community banking franchise across Kansas and Missouri, supporting balanced exposure to residential, commercial, agricultural, and municipal lending markets.



The company is strengthening profitability through disciplined deposit pricing, improved loan yields, and expansion in net interest margin, creating a more resilient earnings profile. Credit quality remains manageable with stable reserves and limited charge-offs despite modest increases in delinquencies. Capital levels and tangible book value continue to improve, supported by consistent earnings generation and a long history of dividend payments.



Management is also enhancing funding flexibility by emphasizing core relationship deposits while reducing reliance on brokered funding. In addition, liquidity management and active securities portfolio positioning help mitigate interest-rate volatility.



(You can read the full research report on Landmark Bancorp here >>>)



Global Self Storage’s shares have gained +6.8% over the past six months against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s gain of +11.9%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $59.51 million has its investment thesis centered on targeting underserved secondary and tertiary markets, where supply growth is more rational and competition is lower than in major metropolitan areas.



Global Self Storage’s focus on operational efficiency, customer retention and technology-enabled revenue management has supported strong occupancy and recurring cash-flow generation. Growth opportunities remain tied to selective acquisitions, JVs and redevelopment initiatives that can expand earnings without significant development risk.



Investors should monitor margin pressure from rising labor and property-tax costs, which have recently limited profitability. SELF’s small scale also increases sensitivity to localized fluctuations. Current valuation levels suggest the market is discounting concerns around scale and margins, though continued growth could support upside and dividends.



(You can read the full research report on Global Self Storage here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.