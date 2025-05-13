The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Texas Instruments, Boeing, NextEra

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 13, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, The Boeing Co. BA, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Texas Instruments, Boeing and NextEra Energy

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Texas Instruments Inc., The Boeing Co. and NextEra Energy, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports

Texas Instruments’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+1.1% vs. -12.4%). The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. Sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps in capturing market share.



Texas Instruments’ deepening focus on manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. The Zacks analyst model estimates indicate that revenues will grow at a CAGR of 8.69% through 2025-2027. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects.



However, cyclical downturn and pressure from underutilized manufacturing capacity are likely to continue hurting the Embedded Processing division’s performance in the near term. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns.



Shares of Boeing have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+38.8% vs. +2.9%). The company ended the first quarter of 2025 on a solid note, with both its earnings and revenues surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Boeing remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer in the commercial aerospace sector.



Soaring air travel is boosting the company’s jet service business unit. The outlook for its defense business also remains optimistic, buoyed by strengthening U.S. defense budget provisions. However, the shortage of skilled labor continues to pose a threat to aerospace-defense manufacturers like Boeing.



Trade tensions between the United States and China may cause Boeing to be unsuccessful in the timely delivery of its 737 jets and thereby hurt its operational performance. Supply-chain challenges also pose a threat to this stock.



NextEra Energy’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (-2.7% vs. +15.8%). The company’s first-quarter earnings were better than expected. Due to the nature of business, the company is subject to complex rules and regulations. Risks in operating nuclear power-based generation units, unfavorable weather conditions and increasing supply costs can adversely impact earnings.



Nevertheless, NextEra Energy continues to expand its operations through organic projects and acquisitions. NextEra will add more renewable projects to its portfolio and has 27.7 GW of renewable projects in backlog. Florida’s improving economy is boosting its subsidiary Florida Power & Light Company’s customer base.



NextEra has ample liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligations. The company’s consistent investment is helping it to strengthen and expand operations.



