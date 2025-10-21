The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, Netflix, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, RTX and IBM

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 21, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Tesla TSLA, Netflix NFLX, Procter & Gamble PG, Coca-Cola KO, RTX RTX and IBM IBM.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Early Warning Signs Materialize: Global Week Ahead

What's happening across this Global Week Ahead?

· The U.S. government shutdown extends into another week

· Q3 earnings season is in full swing

· U.S./China trade tensions are tense, and

· There's plenty of fresh macro data to mull over

Japan's parliament meanwhile may vote on a new prime minister; and Bolivia holds a key election.

Next are Reuters' five world market themes, re-ordered for equity traders—

(1) U.S. Q3 Earnings Get Rolling; Friday, SEPT U.S. CPI Gets Released

U.S. corporate earnings rev up, with Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), while the week ends with a delayed U.S. inflation release.

After major banks kicked off Q3 earnings, the coming week will see reports from an array of industries, including consumer companies Procter & Gamble (PG) and Coca-Cola (KO), aerospace and defense giant RTX (RTX) and tech stalwartIBM (IBM).

Investors have also been confronting a government data blackout due to the federal shutdown that began on October 1st.

While key data including the monthly employment report have been delayed, the government plans to publish September CPI numbers on Friday morning, allowing the Social Security Administration to meet deadlines related to payment of benefits.

The CPI release comes just ahead of the Federal Reserve's October 28-29 meeting, when the central bank is widely expected to cut rates by a quarter percentage point.

(2) Early Warning Signs of Slowdown Materialize; Lots of PMIs This Week

It has been six months since U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his "Liberation Day" tariffs.

There are trade deals in place and investors and companies have some certainty.

Or, at least, they did until recently.

Tensions are flaring again between Washington and Beijing, prompting tit-for-tat fees on cargo ships and ports, a tightening on two-way supplies of key tech-sector materials and parts and a general heating up of rhetoric.

Europe hasn't yet seen evidence of the big spending that national governments, led by Germany, promised earlier this year. China is slowing too.

The upcoming surveys of business activity for Germany, France, the U.K., the U.S. and Eurozone, among other regions, in October could start to reflect some of that renewed angst.

(3) A Big Vote Happens for Japan's Next Prime Minister

Japanese markets await an expected parliamentary vote next week that may spur another leg up in a record stock run.

The blue-chip Nikkei hit all-time highs after Sanae Takaichi, a devotee of the "Abenomics" stimulus policies of the late Shinzo Abe, won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party election on October 4th.

That's normally a shoo-in to become the prime minister, but the LDP is weakened.

A diet vote to install her as premier has been delayed after Takaichi failed to heal a rift with a long-time coalition partner and rival parties tried to team up to form their own government.

The Nikkei hit a speed bump, and a volatility measure of the index surged to the highest since April.

Now the Japan Innovation Party has emerged as a possible savior after its leader pledged support for Takaichi, if the two sides can agree on policy.

(4) U.K. Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) Data Lands; Bonds & FX Markets Care

U.K. inflation data next week could be pivotal for Britain's gilt markets, sterling and finance minister Rachel Reeves' ability to limit unpopular tax hikes and spending cuts in her November 26 budget.

With Britain's fiscal hole widening because of surging debt payments, Wednesday's September consumer prices report could fuel rate cut bets and offer Reeves some relief if the annualized print comes below the Bank of England's 4.0% forecast.

But a higher-than-expected increase could keep the BoE cautious and Britain's finances looking precarious, in a threat to sterling's recent strong run against the dollar.

Gilt markets are exhibiting optimism so far, with U.K. borrowing costs falling to over two-month lows as traders priced a 90% probability of a quarter-point rate cut by February.

(5) On Sunday, Bolivia Votes for a New President - with an Economy in Trouble

Bolivia's presidential election runoff vote on Sunday was an historic moment, formally ending almost two decades of near-continuous socialist rule.

Centrist Rodrigo Paz, advocating a gradualist approach from socialist policies (and fully aware of the country's long history of violent unrest at times of economic pain) won the runoff versus right-wing former President Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga, who had a narrow lead in late polls. Tuto was an advocate of the kind of chainsaw-style reforms Javier Milei adopted in neighboring Argentina, including potentially a debt writeoff.

The debt market vultures were watching closely. The economy is in deep disarray, with inflation running at nearly 25%, fuel shortages rife and the country's foreign exchange reserves now barely covering two months of basic imports.

