The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, BlackRock and Welltower

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 6, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks and ETFs recently featured in the blog include: Tesla, Inc. TSLA, BlackRock, Inc. BLK and Welltower WELL.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Tesla, BlackRock and Welltower

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc., BlackRock, Inc. and Welltower. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> ADP Rebounds to +42K, Plus Q3 Earnings from MCD & more

Today's Featured Research Reports

Tesla’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+53.9% vs. +46.4%). The company set a new delivery record in Q3, but much of it came from buyers rushing to claim the expiring $7,500 EV tax credit. With incentives withdrawn and competition from Chinese EV makers intensifying, Q4 deliveries are expected to drop.



Sales are falling across key markets, with Europe leading the downturn. Automotive margins are expected to be under pressure. Still, there are a few bright spots. The Energy Generation & Storage unit is thriving, and the Supercharger network continues to expand.



Tesla’s robotaxi service, launched in Austin in June, has been expanded to California, Nevada and Arizona. The company’s big pivot into artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving and robotics bode well but these projects could take years to yield meaningful results. For now, we are cautious on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>>)



Shares of BlackRock have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past year (+5% vs. -10.3%). The company’s third-quarter 2025 results were aided by higher revenues. Strategic acquisitions, like that of ElmTree Funds, aimed at boosting presence in lucrative alternatives and private equity assets, alongside product diversification, will support top-line and assets under management (AUM) growth.



The Zacks analyst projects revenues and AUM to witness a CAGR of 14% and 14.8%, respectively, by 2027. Its continued focus on the active equity business is impressive. A solid balance sheet, alongside earnings strength, will keep capital distributions sustainable.



However, elevated expenses may hurt profitability. The Zacks analyst project total expenses to rise 26.4% this year. The company’s significant reliance on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions and diverse regulatory environments.



(You can read the full research report on BlackRock here >>>)



Welltower’s shares have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the past year (+40.5% vs. +0.3%). The company boasts a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate assets in the key markets of the United States, Canada and the U.K. Given an aging population and an expected rise in senior citizens’ healthcare expenditures, its senior housing operating portfolio is well-poised to experience solid demand.



Welltower’s third-quarter 2025 results reflected a year-over-year rise in total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI). The outpatient medical (OM) segment is expected to gain from the favorable outpatient visit trends in the near term. Its strategic restructuring initiatives have enabled it to attract top-class operators and improve cash flows.



However, competition in the senior housing market and tenant concentration in the triple-net portfolio raise concerns. Substantial debt burden and high interest expenses adds to its woes.



(You can read the full research report on Welltower here >>>)

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.