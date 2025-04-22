The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, Alphabet, Boeing, Intel and Procter & Gamble

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 22, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Tesla TSLA, Alphabet GOOGL, Boeing BA, Intel INTC and Procter & Gamble PG.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

An Uneasy Calm and 2025 Outlooks: Global Week Ahead

What is going on in this Global Week Ahead?

As U.S. and global financial markets try to move past tariff fears, attention turns to:

· What Mainland China will do to its monetary policy rate to buffer its economy

· How corporate America reports its Q1 earnings, and sets up 2025 outlooks

· How business activity globally, in the latest manufacturing PMIs, holds up

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring 2025 meetings take place in Washington DC, meanwhile — against this backdrop of increased concern about U.S. isolationism.

Next comes Reuters' five world market themes, re-ordered for equity traders—

(1) Mega-cap Q1-25 S&P500 Earnings Reports Arrive. Plus, a Number of Others.

A slew of quarterly earnings in the coming week led by Tesla and Alphabet could shed greater light on how U.S. companies are wrestling with a shifting trade landscape.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker and Google's parent are the first of the "Magnificent Seven" companies to report quarterly results, with the mega-cap growth stocks under pressure.

AI-related spending will be another focus, while Tesla, whose shares have been hit particularly hard in 2025, is also in the spotlight because of Musk's close ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Investors will look for any insight from executives into the fallout from tariffs, with reports slated from major companies including Boeing, Intel and Procter & Gamble.

(2) An Uneasy Calm Is Here. Has Tariff-Turmoil Passed Its Peak?

An uneasy calm has descended on investors, hopeful that the worst of the tariff-induced turmoil has passed.

Wall Street shares have recovered from more than one-year lows, corporate bond spreads have come back in (a little) and signs of dysfunction in the $29 trillion Treasury market have eased after a pause to hefty duties.

Trump is considering modifying auto tariffs.

But with confidence shaken, focus is fixed on Washington, especially since aggressive tariffs against China remain and growth fears persist.

The dollar is still heading for its worst month since 2022 and global investors have slashed U.S. stock holdings by a record amount in the past two months, says BofA.

Deutsche Bank reckons a sustained shift in foreign investor allocation could generate "huge negative dollar flows."

Markets rarely move in a straight line but when a trend is set, it's hard to reverse quickly.

(3) On Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) Did Not Ease Its Policy Rate.

China sets its benchmark lending rates on Monday at a time when investors are bracing for more monetary easing from Beijing to help offset the headwinds from hefty U.S. tariffs on the world's second-largest economy.

The 1-year LPR was kept at 3.1% and the 5-year LPR at 3.6%.

Some analysts had expected a reduction in one-year and five-year loan prime rates. This would have marked the People's Bank of China's first cut since October of last year.

Tariffs between the U.S. and China now stand at eye-watering levels of more than 100%, and some banks are already cutting their China growth forecasts in a sign of the toll the trade war is expected to take.

Elsewhere in Asia, Bank Indonesia meets on Wednesday and policymakers are straddling a fine line as they weigh a darkening economic outlook against a rupiah that's pinned near record lows.

(4) On Wednesday, a Slew of Manufacturing PMIs from April 2025 Come Out.

Wednesday's April flash PMIs should also give markets a sense of the first hit from Trump's tariff chaos.

Trump has postponed reciprocal tariffs, but a widespread 10% levy on imports remains.

U.S. companies' input prices were already feeling the heat before the latest measures, Canada's services PMI had hit a five-year low.

Expect things to get worse.

The key number to watch is the U.S. Manufacturing PMI input prices index, what S&P Global, which compiles the data, dubs the first port of call for the inflationary impact of tariffs.

It had already risen sharply to signal the fastest rate of input price rises for U.S. companies in almost two years in March.

Traders expect at least three U.S. rate cuts this year, but some banks are skeptical that it can cut at all, given inflation risks.

(5) The IMF/World Bank Spring 2025 Meetings Get Underway.

Finance officials head to Washington for the IMF/World Bank Spring meetings — one of the biggest gatherings of such policy makers in the year.

Jobs growth is a focus at the meeting. But there's no doubt trade tensions and a glum growth outlook will be in focus with finance ministers and central bank governors from around the world also jostling for face time with the Trump administration.

The contours of how Trump sees Washington's future role in and cooperation with Bretton Woods institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank might also become clearer.

Among the big set items is the Fund's global economic outlook to be released on Tuesday.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has already flagged that sweeping U.S. tariffs posed a "significant risk," appealing to Washington and its trading partners to work constructively to reduce tensions.

