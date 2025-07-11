The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, Alphabet and Amazon

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 11, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Tesla TSLA, Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Is Tesla Facing Roadblocks in Robotaxis' San Francisco Expansion?

Tesla is planning to expand its robotaxi service to the San Francisco Bay Area within the next month or two, pending regulatory approval, per CEO Elon Musk. The company began a limited trial of the long-awaited service in Austin, TX, last month, deploying around a dozen vehicles under strict conditions, including designated passengers and a safety monitor in the front seat.

Musk announced on his social media platform X that Tesla will widen its service to cover more of Austin this coming weekend, though he did not disclose exact details about the expansion's scope or location.

This robotaxi rollout is seen as critical for Tesla’s long-term strategy, especially as demand for its aging EV models wanes amid increasing competition and backlash over Musk’s political stances. A significant portion of Tesla’s market value is tied to Musk’s vision for AI-driven robotaxis and humanoid robots.

Bringing autonomous vehicles to market has proven more challenging than expected due to steep costs, stringent regulations and investigations. While expansion in Texas encountered little regulatory resistance, launching in California will be more complex. Tesla will need several permits from both the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to operate a commercial autonomous service.

The CPUC granted Tesla an initial approval in March, but further authorizations are still required. Per social media videos, early public tests in Austin reportedly encountered several traffic-related issues.

Other Players Making Progress in Robotaxi Commercialization

Alphabet’s self-driving division, Waymo, is the only company running driverless robotaxis charging fees from passengers. With a fleet exceeding 1,500 vehicles, Alphabet Waymo facilitates more than 250,000 rides each week in major cities, such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin and Atlanta. Alphabet’s Waymo sent its fleet to New York City this week to start mapping the city's streets, with human drivers still behind the wheel as they wait for state law to permit fully autonomous rides.

Last month, Zoox, Amazon’s autonomous vehicle subsidiary, opened its first dedicated robotaxi manufacturing facility in California. This marks Amazon Zoox’s key step toward launching its commercial self-driving taxi service in the United States. Amazon Zoox’s 220,000-square-foot plant is designed to produce up to 10,000 robotaxis per year at full capacity.

Tesla’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Tesla has underperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry year to date. TSLA shares have lost 26.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 23.1%.

From a valuation perspective, Tesla appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 9.2, higher than its industry’s 2.52.

EPS Estimates Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS has moved down 3 cents and 5 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.

TSLA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.