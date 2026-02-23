The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Taiwan Semiconductor, NVIDIA, Vertiv, Albemarle and Axsome Therapeutics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 23, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, NVIDIA NVDA, Vertiv Holdings VRT, Albemarle ALB and Axsome Therapeutics AXSM.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

AI, Clean Energy & Health: Big Winners in a Multipolar 2026

According to the United Nations' January 2026 forecast, global GDP growth is expected at 2.7–2.8%, below pre-COVID averages. However, growth is uneven. Advanced economies are expanding modestly, while Asia-Pacific remains comparatively resilient, with India projected near 6.6% and parts of East Asia around 4.4%, creating a "two-speed" global economy.

IMF's January 2026 projections also reflect this pattern. Advanced economies are expected to grow at around 1.8%, while emerging market and developing economies are projected to grow above 4% in 2026. This widening gap is translating into a multidimensional market split between sectors benefiting from capital concentration and those experiencing earnings compression.

Equity markets are showing clear signs of polarization, with a handful of megatrends, particularly AI investment, clean energy and healthcare, capturing major capital flows.

Drivers of Polarization

Artificial intelligence investment is the core driver of market polarization in 2026, with hyperscalers and chip makers pushing record capital spending and production growth.

Going by a recent Bloomberg report and multiple other sources on hyperscaler capex plan, major technology companies, including Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta, are projected to spend roughly $650 billion on AI-related infrastructure this year, up about 67% from 2025 levels, with vast sums allocated to data centers and compute capacity.

Semiconductor foundries are expanding accordingly. Taiwan Semiconductor, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, has raised its 2026 capex target to $52-$56 billion, significantly above 2025, reflecting strong AI demand. Global semiconductor revenues are forecast to exceed $1 trillion in 2026, driven by memory and logic ICs for AI workloads (February 2026 Semiconductor Industry Association report).

3 Sectors Poised for Maximum Gains and Winning Stocks

AI & Technology Infrastructure: Companies that build the core tools behind AI, spanning advanced semiconductors, data-center systems, networking and cloud platforms, remain directly leveraged to the AI capital-expenditure cycle. NVIDIA, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, continues to dominate AI accelerators powering hyperscale data centers, while Vertiv Holdings, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, benefits from rising demand for cooling and power systems essential for high-density AI workloads. NVDA is projected to report earnings growth of 57.7% in fiscal 2027 (ending January 2027). VRT is expected to report earnings growth of 46.9% in 2026.

Renewable Energy & Battery Materials: Energy transition spending is accelerating globally, driven by electrification, grid upgrades and storage deployment. Albemarle, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, is positioned to gain from lithium demand tied to EVs and stationary storage. Structural decarbonization mandates and rising power consumption from AI data centers strengthen long-term growth visibility across renewables and battery supply chains. ALB is expected to report earnings growth of 855.7% in 2026.

Healthcare & Biotech: Demographic tailwinds and technology-enabled innovation support durable healthcare growth. Axsome Therapeutics, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, represents high-growth biotech exposure in CNS therapies. Advances in AI-assisted drug discovery and digital clinical workflows are enhancing productivity and supporting earnings resilience across select pharma and biotech segments. The stock is projected to report 109% earnings growth in 2026.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.