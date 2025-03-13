The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, NVIDIA, Intuit and S&P Global

For Immediate Release

Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. TSM, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Intuit Inc. INTU and S&P Global Inc. SPGI.

Top Wide-Moat Stocks Worth Investing In for Sustainable Growth in 2025

The concept of a wide moat refers to companies that possess strong, lasting competitive advantages that insulate them from competition and allow them to sustain long-term profitability. The term, popularized by Warren Buffett, likens a company's market position to a medieval castle surrounded by a wide moat — difficult for rivals to cross and attack.

Among the companies that exemplify wide economic moats are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Intuit Inc. and S&P Global Inc.. Each of these companies operates in industries with significant barriers to entry and enjoys advantages that make it difficult for competitors to challenge their positions.

Companies with wide economic moats benefit from factors such as brand strength, cost advantages, network effects, regulatory barriers and economies of scale. These characteristics make it challenging for new entrants or existing competitors to erode their market share. Businesses with wide moats often enjoy strong pricing power, consistent profit margins and the ability to reinvest in their operations, further strengthening their competitive edge.

One of the key reasons investors seek out wide-moat stocks is their ability to deliver consistent returns over the long term. Unlike firms in highly competitive industries where profits are volatile due to pricing pressure and competition, wide-moat companies often demonstrate resilience during economic downturns and market fluctuations. Their established market position and strong balance sheets help them weather challenges that might cripple less-competitive businesses.

Investing in wide-moat companies can be a strategy for long-term wealth creation, as these businesses tend to generate stable cash flows, withstand market turbulence, and reward shareholders through dividends and stock appreciation. While no investment is entirely risk-free, companies with strong economic moats provide a level of durability that many investors seek in an ever-changing market. Our Wide Moat Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time — just like the ones mentioned above.

4 Wide-Moat Stocks to Buy Now

Taiwan Semiconductor has a dominant position in the semiconductor foundry market, leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) chip manufacturing. It enjoys a formidable moat due to its technological superiority and scale. As the primary manufacturer for companies like Appleand NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor operates with a cost advantage and maintains its dominance by investing heavily in advanced chip fabrication, making it nearly impossible for new entrants to compete at the same level.

The ongoing AI boom has placed Taiwan Semiconductor at the center of a multi-year structural growth cycle. The company has established itself as the preferred manufacturing partner for AI accelerators, including graphics processing units (GPUs) and custom silicon developed by major players. In 2024, AI-related revenues tripled, accounting for a mid-teen percentage of total revenues. TSM expects this segment to double again in 2025, reflecting continued investment from hyperscalers and data center operators.

Taiwan Semiconductor's aggressive capital expenditure strengthens its competitive advantage. Its global expansion strategy also adds to its growth potential. It has begun high-volume production at its Arizona facility, while additional fabs are under construction in Japan and Germany. These investments reflect this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock's long-term vision of securing global supply-chain resilience while meeting growing customer demand.

NVIDIA, a leader in GPUs and AI, possesses a technological moat that keeps it ahead of competitors. Its cutting-edge GPUs are essential for gaming, AI computing and data centers, creating strong demand across multiple industries. The company's substantial investment in research and development ensures technological superiority, while its CUDA software ecosystem further locks in customers by making it difficult to switch to alternative platforms.

Datacenter presents a solid growth opportunity for this Zacks Rank #2 stock. As more and more businesses are shifting toward cloud, the need for datacenters is increasing. To cater to this huge demand, datacenter operators like Amazon and Microsoftare expanding their operations across the world, which is driving demand for GPUs. Further, NVIDIA plans to focus on new growth boosters for its data center business, such as inference, data science and machine learning techniques, to consolidate its presence in this niche market.

NVIDIA is rapidly gaining traction in enterprise AI, expanding its market beyond cloud providers. Major companies across industries are integrating NVIDIA's AI platforms to automate workflows, enhance productivity and improve decision-making. The company's DGX Cloud AI infrastructure, which allows enterprises to train and deploy AI models at scale, has seen increased adoption. The generative AI revolution also continues to be a tailwind for NVIDIA. The company's Hopper 200 and upcoming Blackwell GPUs are designed for training and inference of large language models, recommendation engines and generative AI applications.

Intuit, the financial software giant, has established a powerful economic moat through brand loyalty, network effects and high switching costs. Its widely used tax and accounting software has become the industry standard for small businesses, accountants and individual users. The company continuously enhances its AI-driven automation features, further embedding users within its ecosystem. Once customers adopt Intuit's services, switching to a competitor becomes difficult due to the integration of financial data and the learning curve involved in adapting to a new system. This lock-in effect strengthens Intuit's pricing power and enables it to maintain strong margins.

Intuit has two main products — QuickBooks, which offers financial and business management online services and desktop software to small businesses, and TurboTax, which offers income tax preparation products and services. The space in which Intuit operates has huge growth opportunities. There are over 29 million small and medium businesses in the United States alone. Intuit, with its QuickBooks Online Advanced solution, is now targeting the midmarket. Furthermore, the number of individuals preferring to file their income tax themselves is increasing rapidly, thereby expanding the scope for Intuit's TurboTax software.

For the last few years, this Zacks Rank #2 company has been trying to shift its business model from selling software to cloud-based subscription providers. Cloud-based solutions, against software-based ones, have gained popularity as they offer anywhere, anytime access. Cloud is a flourishing part of the technology space and has been gaining momentum in recent years.

It is a process by which data or software is stored outside of a computer and is accessible from anywhere at any time via the Internet. This revolutionary idea can lower IT costs of companies by cutting down the need for servers and staff. The acquisition of Credit Karma has also expanded Intuit's customer base, allowing it to help its customers better manage their personal finance requirements.

S&P Global, a leader in financial information and credit ratings, benefits from an economic moat driven by its brand strength, regulatory influence and data-driven services. Its credit rating business is essential for businesses, governments and investors, as its ratings are widely recognized and are often required to issue bonds.



The company's proprietary financial data, benchmarks and analytics services provide indispensable tools for market participants, ensuring customer reliance on its offerings. Due to the trust and credibility S&P Global has built over decades, new competitors struggle to enter the space, giving the company pricing power and a stable revenue stream from subscription-based services.

This Zacks Rank #2 company is benefiting from the growing demand for business information services. The constantly increasing volume of data from private and government organizations has augmented the demand for improved enterprise-wide financial performance visibility. Higher demand for news, information and analytics solutions will drive the growth of the market.

Further, the industry is benefiting from the rising demand for risk mitigation. Changes in market dynamics are more or less a constant phenomenon and keep companies exposed to credit fund and operational risks. Accurate market and financial information is required for risk mitigation, and this spurs demand for business information services.

