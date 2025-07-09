The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights T-Mobile US, AstraZeneca and Comcast

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 9, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, AstraZeneca PLC AZN and Comcast Corp. CMCSA.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for T-Mobil, AstraZeneca and Comcast

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including T-Mobile US, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC and Comcast Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Mixed at Start of Prime Day, Awaiting Trade Deals

Today's Featured Research Reports

T-Mobile’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+34.5% vs. +30.7%). The company is benefiting from industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate. Its acquisition strategy has significantly strengthened its position in the wireless industry over the past few years.

TMUS’ 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees. This boosts its competitive edge against companies that provide 5G networks controlled by the mmWave spectrum.

However, owing to the stock’s premium valuation, we believe investors should remain cautious as macroeconomic factors, market saturation, or economic downturns can significantly impact overvalued stocks like TMUS. Fierce competition is straining profitability. To lure customers from competitors, T-Mobile has launched several low-priced service plans for consumers. This has put pressure on profits.

(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>>)

Shares of AstraZeneca have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+7.7% vs. -2%). The company’s key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi and Fasenra should keep driving revenues. Its pipeline is strong, with pivotal late- and mid-stage pipeline data readouts lined up.

AstraZeneca has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline. AstraZeneca believes it can post industry-leading top-line growth in the 2025-2030 period.

However, potentially lower sales of Lynparza and Farxiga in China, the impact of Part D redesign on U.S. oncology sales and slowing sales of rare disease drugs are expected to hurt the top line in 2025. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of the Q2 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.

(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)

Comcast’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the year-to-date period (-3.1% vs. +4.2%). The company has been persistently suffering from video-subscriber attrition due to cord-cutting. Broadband prospects are suffering from increased competition from fixed wireless and fiber businesses.

Theme Parks revenues declined due to lower revenues at domestic theme parks, driven by lower guest attendance, including the impact of the Hollywood wildfires. A leveraged balance sheet is a major concern for Comcast.

Nevertheless, steady growth in Content & Experiences revenues driven by steady performances by Studios and Media segments is positive. Its streaming service, Peacock, has been a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Decreasing programming & production costs bode well for CMCSA's profitability. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.

(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>>)

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.