The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SpaceX, United Health, The Goldman Sachs and Industrial and Commercial Bank

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 4, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: SpaceX SPCX, United Health Group UNH, The Goldman Sachs Group GS, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China IDCBY.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

South Korea's Stock Market Turbulence: Global Week Ahead

What happens across this Global Week Ahead?

Summer lull?

Don't even think about it.

There's a multi-trillion-dollar selloff in AI-linked equities taking place

Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report comes, as traders grow increasingly convinced…

That the Federal Reserve may have to hike interest rates, again

Then, there are these matters:

Devastating wildfires are happening across Europe, and

The war in the Middle East continues to rage

In Asia, India holds a crucial central bank meeting, against a complex backdrop

Next are Reuters’ five world market themes, re-ordered for equity traders—

(1) Big “AI” Stocks Get Hammered. South Korea’s KOSPI Index Is Turbulent.



The AI-driven bull run has gone from seemingly unstoppable, to spectacularly volatile, in a matter of weeks.

Investors are increasingly uneasy about profitability, competition and who's paying for it all. Unprecedented volatility in chipmakers and other AI-related stocks is the result.

South Korea's KOSPI, which jumped +18% on Friday July 31st after tumbling -40% over the previous six weeks, is the prime example.

Pressure is emerging elsewhere too.

The cost of insuring against default by some AI hyper-scalers has risen as debt levels climb, while earnings reports are triggering increasingly dramatic market reactions.

More turbulence may lie ahead.

Elon Musk's SpaceX, reports its first results since its blockbuster June IPO. Since then, its market value has slumped by an eye-watering $1 trillion.

(2) On Friday morning, the July U.S. Nonfarm Jobs Report Hits the Tape.

Markets get a fresh read on the U.S. economy Friday, when closely watched non-farm payrolls data ‌are released.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the July report to show payrolls increased by 91,000 jobs and the unemployment rate held at 4.3%.

A stronger-than-expected reading could raise bets that the Fed may need to resume raising rates to contain persistently above-target inflation at its next meeting in September.

The central bank held rates steady on Wednesday.

But three policymakers voted for a hike, and Chair Kevin Warsh reiterated the Fed's commitment to returning inflation to its 2% target.

(3) The Five-Month Conflict with Iran, in the Middle East? It Keeps Oil Prices High.

Markets will remain focused on the Middle East, where a U.S.-Iran ceasefire announced in mid-June now appears a distant memory and oil prices have climbed back towards $90 a barrel.

A drone strike on two U.S.-owned gas tankers in Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta this week has opened a potential new front in the five-month conflict, raising concerns that traffic through the Suez Canal, one of the world's most important trade routes, could come under threat.

In another first, Saudi Arabia publicly joined military strikes alongside U.S. forces this week, targeting Iran-aligned groups in eastern Iraq.

The U.S. military also carried out what it described as a "heavy wave" of strikes against Iran after an attempted ballistic missile attack on U.S. forces in the region.

Diplomatic efforts continue, however.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to lead a 14-country coalition to boost maritime defence in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, all critical chokepoints for global energy supplies.

(4) Europe Has Strong Wildfires Burning.

Europe's record-breaking heatwave looks set to continue with fears mounting that wildfires that have devastated parts of Spain and France are spreading to Italy, Central Europe and Greece.

Markets should pay attention.

The economic costs are mounting, from healthcare spending and insurance claims to reconstruction bills and higher food prices, at a time when many heavily indebted governments are already grappling with the fallout of the Iran war.

Adding to concerns, a 'super' El Niño event appears increasingly likely, raising the risk of further extreme weather globally.

In Britain, also facing wildfires and drought, major supermarket groups warn another food-price shock could be looming.

In Germany, meanwhile, a contentious cabinet reshuffle has renewed pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz as the country also battles record temperatures.



(5) The Indian Rupee is Having a Tough Year. India’s Reserve Bank Sets Policy.



The Reserve Bank of India announces its latest policy decision on Wednesday, with most economists polled by Reuters expecting no change to the benchmark interest rate of 5.25%.

However, authorities will be attempting to prop up the rupee, one of Asia's worst-performing currencies this year.

In June, the central bank unveiled measures designed to boost capital inflows and strengthen the balance of payments.

The moves attracted more than $20 billion in their first month, but renewed strength in oil prices has since clouded the outlook.

For those thinking an interest rate increase might help, retail inflation has just breached the central bank's target for the first time in over a year.

Nevertheless, economists still expect the risks to growth to keep policymakers from acting, for now at least.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks

Next are three fresh Zacks #1 (STRONG BUY) large-cap stocks. The first two are major U.S. corporations. The final one is a major Mainland China corporation.

(1) United Health Group: This is a $421 a share stock, with a market cap of $382.7B.

It is found in the Zacks Medical-HMO industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of B, a Zacks Growth score of A, and a Zacks Momentum score of A.

F12M P/E: 21.5.

UnitedHealth Group provides a wide range of health care products and services, such as health maintenance organizations, point of service plans, preferred provider organizations and managed fee-for-service programs.

UnitedHealth has the most diverse membership base within the managed-care organization market, which gives it significant competitive advantages.

The company has acquired a number of competing healthcare which transformed it from a pure health insurer to a comprehensive healthcare provider.

UnitedHealth reports through two segments: UnitedHealthcare and Optum.

The UnitedHealthcare segment is divided further into:

UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual

UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement

UnitedHealthcare Community & State, and

UnitedHealthcare Global; providing health care benefits globally



The Optum segment is a technology-enabled health services business serving the broad health care marketplace, including those who need care.

That segment is divided into OptumHealth, OptumInsight, OptumRx and Optum eliminations.

(2) The Goldman Sachs Group: This is a $1,024 a share stock, with a market cap of $302.3B.

It is found in Zacks Financial-Investment Bank industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of D, a Zacks Growth score of D, and a Zacks Momentum score of A.

F12M P/E: 14.9.



The Goldman Sachs Group is a leading global financial holding company providing investment banking, securities, investment management, and consumer banking services to a diversified client base.

It has 4 broad segments:

1. The Investment Banking (IB) segment comprises the Financial Advisory, Underwriting and lending to corporate clients.

2. The Global Markets segment comprises Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities, which include client-execution activities related to making markets in credit products, interest rate products, mortgages, currencies and commodities.

Equities include client execution activities related to making markets in equities, commissions and fees, and its securities services business, warehouse lending & structured financing to institutional clients, advisory and underwriting assignments.

3. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment includes management and other fees, incentive fees and results from deposit-taking activities related to wealth management business.

4. The Asset Management division comprises management and other fees.

(3) Industrial and Commercial Bank of China: This is a $19 a share stock, with a market cap of $346.4B.

It is found in the Zacks Foreign Bank industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of A, a Zacks Growth score of B, and a Zacks Momentum score of F.

F12M P/E: 6.2.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides a wide range of financial products and services to corporate clients and millions of individual customers.

It provides services through outlets across China, overseas subsidiaries and a global network of correspondent banks as well as Internet Banking, Telephone Banking and self-service banking.

It provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, and other financial services worldwide.

Its personal banking segment provides personal joint account for fixed deposit or current deposit, personal loan, personal insurance, card business, personal wealth management services, and personal intermediary services to individual customers.

Its corporate segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

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The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (IDCBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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