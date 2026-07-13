The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Space Exploration Technologies, Meta, The Boeing and Value Line

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 13, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Space Exploration Technologies Corp. SPCX, Meta Platforms, Inc. META, The Boeing Co. BA and Value Line, Inc. VALU.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for SpaceX, Meta Platforms and Boeing

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Meta Platforms, Inc.and The Boeing Co., as well as a micro-cap stock, Value Line, Inc.These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

SpaceX’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry since going public on June 12, 2026 (+12.7% vs. +123.5%). Per the Zacks analyst, investors remained cautious about its premium valuation, regulatory uncertainties and the execution challenges tied to large-scale space and satellite initiatives. Competitive pressures have also weighed on sentiment.

Yet, SpaceX remains well positioned with leadership in satellite connectivity, reusable launch technology and innovation. Expanding broadband opportunities and its strong strategic footprint support favorable long-term growth prospects.

(You can read the full research report on SpaceX here >>>)

Meta Platforms’shares have outperformed the Internet - Software industry over the past two years (+23.1% vs. +14.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is embedding AI across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, boosting engagement and advertising efficiency. Continued investment in frontier models, infrastructure and smart glasses supports growth across ads, messaging, commerce and creator tools.

However, AI infrastructure investments are increasing costs, while Reality Labs continues to weigh on profitability. Monetization from Meta AI and agents remains uncertain, and regulatory and litigation scrutiny continues to pose risks.

(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)

Boeing’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past two years (+21.3% vs. +18.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from its leading position in commercial aerospace, with growing air travel supporting its services business. Demand for defense and space programs also provides a favorable backdrop, while its shares have outperformed the industry in recent months.

Yet, execution challenges, certification delays, labor shortages and a heavy debt burden remain concerns. Trade tensions between the United States and China could disrupt aircraft deliveries and weigh on operational performance, supporting a neutral view on the stock.

(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)

Value Line’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past year (+5.3% vs. -18.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from a stable, asset-light earnings stream, supported by recurring cash flows, a strong balance sheet and disciplined cost control. Its investment portfolio also provides potential upside, while financial flexibility supports shareholder returns.

However, the core publishing business continues to face structural revenue pressure amid weak digital monetization. Dependence on asset management increases sensitivity to market conditions, and the stock’s elevated valuation may limit upside.

(You can read the full research report on Value Line here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Value Line, Inc. (VALU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.