The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Southern Copper, HCA Healthcare, General Motors, Morgan Stanley and Capital One Financial

Wall Street has been witnessing an astonishing rally since the beginning of 2023 barring some minor fluctuations. The rally has been primarily driven by the global boom in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Generative and agentic AI have transformed the entire landscape of the information technology sector worldwide.

Despite the AI-driven rally, several non-tech behemoths have popped this year, aside from technology bigwigs. Investment in these stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank should be fruitful in 2026.

Five such stocks are: Southern Copper Corp., HCA Healthcare Inc., General Motors Co., Morgan Stanley and Capital One Financial Corp.. Each of our picks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Southern Copper Corp.

Southern Copper has the largest copper reserves in the industry and operates high-quality, world-class assets in investment-grade countries, such as Mexico and Peru. Backed by its constant commitment to increasing low-cost production and growth investments, SCCO is well poised to continue delivering enhanced performance.

SCCO's capital investment program for this decade runs to more than $15 billion. The major portion (around $10.3 billion) is earmarked for Peru as the country is the second-largest producer of copper. Over the past few years, SCCO has successfully lowered its debt levels.

Leveraging its substantial cash generation capacity, SCCO remains committed to returning value to its shareholders while prioritizing the development of projects to uphold its reputation as a low-cost copper producer. It has a strong pipeline of world-class copper greenfield projects and various other promising opportunities.

Southern Copper has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 1.5% and 12.1%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year's earnings has improved 14.4% over the last 30 days.

HCA Healthcare Inc.

HCA Healthcare's revenues remain on an uptick on the back of growth in admissions and inpatient surgeries. Revenues rose 7.2% year over year in the first nine months of 2025. HCA expects revenues to be in the range of $75-$76.5 billion in 2025, the midpoint of which indicates 7.3% growth from the 2024 figure.

Multiple buyouts drive network expansion, higher patient volumes and strong market presence. HCA resorts to prudent capital deployment via share buybacks and dividend payments. HCA repurchased shares worth $7.5 billion and paid a dividend of $517 million in the first nine months of 2025. HCA's cash flow from operations rose 29.2% year over year in the same time period.

HCA Healthcare has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.3% and 8.4%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year's earnings has improved 5% over the last 30 days.

General Motors Co.

General Motors remains the top-selling U.S. automaker with a 17% market share, driven by strong demand for its Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac brands. GM's U.S. manufacturing expansion and China restructuring—where sales rose 10% year over year in the last reported quarter — support long-term growth.

GM's software and services arm is becoming a key profit engine, with $2 billion in revenue year to date and 11 million OnStar subscribers. Strong liquidity of $35.7 billion and robust buybacks boosts investor confidence. Additionally, the Auto Tariff Offset Process should increase GM's domestic cost competitiveness. Backed by strong brands, operational recovery in China, and software-led diversification, GM appears well-positioned for sustained earnings growth and shareholder value creation.

General Motors has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -0.7% and 7.9%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year's earnings has improved 0.6% over the last seven days.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley's focus on wealth and asset management operations along with its strategic alliances and acquisitions will aid the top line. The deal to buy EquityZen will help MS tap the rapidly growing private markets landscape. The performance of the investment banking (IB) business will continue to be driven by a strong pipeline. We project MS' total revenues and IB fees to increase 11.7% and 12.8% in 2025, respectively.

On the other hand, while MS' trading revenues have been increasing, growth in the same might become challenging in the future because of the volatile nature of the business. Yet, MS' efficient capital distributions reflect a solid balance sheet.

Morgan Stanley has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.1% and 5.8%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year's earnings has improved 0.1% over the last seven days.

Capital One Financial Corp.

Capital One Financial third-quarter 2025 results were primarily aided by higher revenues, supported by the Discover Financial deal. The acquisition of Discover has reshaped the landscape of the credit card space, leading to the formation of a behemoth.

Decent consumer loan demand is expected to keep supporting COF's net interest income. Solid credit card and online banking operations will aid COF's top line. Supported by a robust balance sheet, COF is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments.

Capital One Financial has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 18% and 6.2%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year's earnings has improved 2.5% over the last 30 days.

