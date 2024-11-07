The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shopify, Sherwin-Williams, Fortinet and Hamilton Beach Brands

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 7, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Shopify Inc. SHOP, The Sherwin-Williams Co. SHW, Fortinet, Inc. FTNT and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. HBB.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Spotify, Sherwin-Williams and Fortinet

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Shopify Inc. (SHOP), The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), as well as a micro-cap stock Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shopify's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+30.8% vs. +29.4%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in its merchant base. New merchant-friendly tools like Bill Pay, Tax Platform, Collective and the Marketplace Connect app are helping it to win new merchants regularly.



Strong adoption of these solutions holds promise for Shopify's prospects. Integration of Shop Pay Installments into the point-of-sale terminal and general availability of Pro makes it easier for merchants to discover and engage their customers. Expansion of back-office merchant solutions to more countries is also strengthening Shopify's international footprint.



An expanding partner base that includes TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, Criteo, IBM, Cognizant, Amazon and Adayen are expected to expand its merchant base further. However, persistent inflation and cautious consumer spending are headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Shopify here >>>)



Shares of Sherwin-Williams have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the past year (+52.9% vs. -0.8%). The company's acquisition of Valspar fortified its position as a leading global paints and coatings provider by expanding its brand portfolio and customer relationships in North America and enhancing its global finishes business. Its aggressive cost-control measures and restructuring initiatives are resulting in strong cash flow, significant shareholder returns and debt reduction.



However, challenges in the heavy equipment and transportation markets, customer destocking and reduced demand in general industries may hurt revenues. North American demand remains weak in the do-it-yourself (DIY) sector. The disruptions related to hurricanes may also adversely impact its performance.



(You can read the full research report on Sherwin-Williams here >>>)



Fortinet's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+55.5% vs. +45.2%). The company is benefiting from rising demand from large enterprise customers and growth in the company's security subscriptions. The company is also gaining from the robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) offerings.



Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet in growing faster than the security market. We expect 2024 net sales to rise 9.9% from 2023. The company has a strong balance sheet that bodes well for investors. The focus on enhancing its unified threat management (UTM) portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for the company.



However, intensifying competition because of increasing consolidation in the security industry poses concerns. Increased hiring and mergers & acquisitions spending remain overhangs on profit margin.



(You can read the full research report on Fortinet here >>>)



Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands have outperformed the Zacks Household Appliances industry over the past year (+63.2% vs. +4.6%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $283.42 million is set for steady North American growth, driven by increased product placements, brand strength, and a digital-first marketing strategy. Expansion into premium appliances, like air purifiers and plant-based milk makers, now contributes 15% of revenue, boosting high-margin segments.



Hamilton Beach Brands' acquisition of HealthBeacon marks an entry into home healthcare with a subscription model, offering strong growth potential. Digital transformation is a key driver, with 48% of U.S. consumer sales from e-commerce, enhancing brand trust.



Margin gains are supported by product mix optimization and cost controls, while solid working capital and pension adjustments improve cash flow. Additionally, global growth, especially in commercial food service and hospitality, diversifies revenue and strengthens Hamilton Beach's position.



(You can read the full research report on Hamilton Beach Brands here >>>)

