The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shell, Uber, TotalEnergies, Geospace and Natural Health Trends

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 20, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Shell plc SHEL, Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER, TotalEnergies SE TTE, Geospace Technologies Corp. GEOS and Natural Health Trends Corp. NHTC.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Shell, Uber and TotalEnergies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Shell plc, Uber Technologies, Inc. and TotalEnergies SE, as well as two micro-cap stocks Geospace Technologies Corp. and Natural Health Trends Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> A Brief History of Fed Funds Moves in the 21st Century

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shell’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+11.3% vs. +6%). The company remains a global leader in liquefied natural gas. Shell leverages its strong LNG position, bolstered by the acquisition of BG Group, to generate consistent earnings by capitalizing on steady demand for this transitional fuel.



Shell’s strategic joint venture in the UK North Sea with Equinor enhances its dominance in the region while aligning with high-value objectives. Meanwhile, the company’s strong free cash flow generation and sustained buybacks reinforce shareholder value.



However, the underperformance of its Renewable segment is a matter of concern. Another concern is the sub-100% reserve replacement ratio, indicating challenges in replenishing produced energy. Sensitivity to oil prices and the rise of EVS are other negative factors. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.



(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)



Shares of Uber have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past six months (-3.2% vs. -1.2%). The company’s underperformance may be due to fears of market saturation and the possibility of self-driving cars eliminating intermediary services. Uber, which dominates the North American ride-sharing market, is likely to increase its focus on suburban markets to drive growth.



The Zacks analyst remains confident about its ability to combat the challenges with the help of a strong operating model and successful diversification strategy. Even though Uber’s primary business is ride-sharing, it has diversified into food delivery and freight over time. Considering all these factors, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.



(You can read the full research report on Uber here >>>)



TotalEnergies’ shares have declined -5.7% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry’s decline of -14.2%. The company’s production might be impacted by security reasons in some regions and it remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. The natural field decline will impact production volumes and lower profits.



Nevertheless, TotalEnergies benefits from contributions coming from startups, acquisitions, well-spread LNG assets and upstream assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions. Multi-energy assets spread across the globe and cost reduction initiatives are benefiting the company.



TotalEnergies’ free cash flow allows it to increase shareholders value. It is investing in clean power generation and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Shares of Geospace Technologies have underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry over the past year (-42.5% vs. -2.6%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $94.04 million is facing risks which include rising costs, cash flow deterioration and customer concentration.



Nevertheless, Geospace maintains a strong balance sheet with no debt and $22.1 million in cash and investments, plus a $12.1 million undrawn credit facility. Despite a 25.6% year-over-year revenue decline to $37.2 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025, it posted an $8.4 million net income, aided by a 54.1% gross margin. The Smart Water segment grew 72.1% to $7.3 million, showing promise in municipal and multifamily markets.



Energy Solutions revenues fell 39.2% to $24.3 million, but a $17 million OBX sale and a pending Permanent Reservoir Monitoring (PRM) contract offer potential upside. Intelligent Industrial revenues fell 4.1% to $5.6 million. Rising research and development (R&D) investment (up 35.9% year over year) targets growth in seismic, security and smart water solutions.



(You can read the full research report on Geospace Technologies here >>>)



Natural Health Trends’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry over the past year (-10.8% vs. +11.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $58.37 million is witnessing higher freight and incentive costs pressured margins. Active members declined 4.8% to 30,870, raising concerns about engagement.



Expansion into Latin America and new product launches aim to drive growth, but reliance on China, rising costs and regulatory risks remain key challenges. Expansion efforts beyond Asia remain limited. Nevertheless, Natural Health Trends saw a 9% sequential and 7% year-over-year sales increase in Hong Kong, which accounts for 82% of revenues.



Despite this, full-year sales declined 2.2% to $42.9 million due to weakness in Taiwan and North America. The company improved its operating cash flow to $602,000 (before tax payments) but still reported a $3.4 million cash outflow. Cash reserves declined to $43.9 million in 2024 from $56.2 million in 2023. Operating losses narrowed to $1.3 million in 2024 from $1.7 million in 2023.



(You can read the full research report on Natural Health Trends here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.