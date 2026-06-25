The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shell, Novo, SAP, Rave and Vaso

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 25, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Shell plc SHEL, Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, SAP SE SAP, Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE and Vaso Corp. VASO.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Results for Shell, Novo Nordisk and SAP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Shell plc, Novo Nordisk A/S and SAP SE, as well as two micro-cap stocks Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. and Vaso Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Shell have gained +16.7% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +33.7%. The company benefits from its diversified upstream, LNG, refining, chemicals, marketing and trading operations, which help stabilize earnings during commodity and geopolitical volatility.



Shell’s strong LNG portfolio, supported by LNG Canada, Qatar exposure and the ARC acquisition, strengthens long-term production growth and cash flow potential. Share buybacks, dividend hikes, cost reductions and a solid balance sheet further support shareholder returns.



However, Middle East disruptions, including outages in Qatar, expose Shell to geopolitical risks, while weak chemical margins, rising capital spending, working capital volatility, dependence on trading gains and stricter environmental regulations could pressure profitability and free cash flow. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.



(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)



Novo Nordisk’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-27.7% vs.+30%). The company’s weak 2026 guidance suggests poor underlying momentum, as rising competition, pricing pressure and higher spending offset GLP-1 growth, dampening hopes of a near-term turnaround.



Nevertheless, Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide drugs for obesity and diabetes are still driving growth through modest demand. Label expansions of the same in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales. Higher-dose Wegovy is approved in the EU and the United States, which is a positive.



Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill secured FDA approval for obesity and has already surpassed 3 million prescriptions since launch. The Wegovy pill is also currently under review in the EU. The Ozempic pill has also received FDA approval and has been launched in the U.S. market for diabetes. Partnership with OpenAI to boost drug discovery is a positive.



(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)



Shares of SAP have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-47.6% vs.-26.2%). The Middle East conflict and broader macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty remain headwinds for the company. Despite these risks, it reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, including 23-25% cloud revenue growth at cc to €25.8-€26.2 billion. Software support revenue is likely to decline faster as more customers shift to the cloud.



Nevertheless, SAP’s performance hinges on its high-growth cloud business, expanding margins, AI-driven differentiation and strong capital returns. Public cloud orders are gaining momentum, making up a major chunk of its quarterly volume, while SAP continued to gain market share against best-of-breed software vendors.



SAP expects AI-driven consumption models to lead cloud revenue growth by 2030. Rapid uptake of Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions is aiding sales while SAP Business AI, Business Data Cloud and Sovereign Cloud are gaining solid traction.



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Rave Restaurant’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+31.1% vs. -5.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $46.47 million has its investment thesis centered on Pizza Inn’s value-oriented positioning, which aligns with consumer demand for affordability, consistency and experiential dining. It benefits from a capital-efficient franchise model, a strong balance sheet and a development pipeline that could support expansion and earnings growth.



However, key risks include Pie Five’s continued underperformance, limited net unit growth, dependence on franchisee health and broader industry cost pressures. Growth also remains tied to system-wide sales performance and development execution.



The valuation reflects recognition of RAVE’s profitability and Pizza Inn's growth potential, while discounting its small scale and execution risk. The market appears to be assigning only partial credit to future expansion opportunities, making growth a key catalyst for valuation re-rating.



(You can read the full research report on Rave Restaurant here >>>)



Shares of Vaso have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (+47.2% vs. -6.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $33.42 million has its investment thesis supported by durable revenue streams, a long-term partnership, a growing backlog and a recurring-services-oriented IT platform. Deferred revenue and contractual obligations provide visibility into future revenue.



However, profitability remains constrained by a cost structure that limits operating leverage. Dependence on a single strategic customer creates concentration risk, while the successful conversion of backlog into revenues and cash remains critical. The IT and medical technology segments also require greater scale and margin improvement.



The valuation suggests investors remain cautious about Vaso’s ability to translate revenue visibility into sustainable profitability. The stock could offer upside if management successfully executes on margin expansion and backlog conversion, though execution risk remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Vaso here >>>)

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Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vaso Corporation (VASO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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