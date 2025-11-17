The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SAP SE, Prologis, The Bank of New York Mellon and United Security Bancshares

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 17, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: SAP SE SAP, Prologis, Inc. PLD, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK and United Security Bancshares UBFO.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for SAP, Prologis and Bank of New York-Mellon

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including SAP SE, Prologis, Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock United Security Bancshares. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Pick Up Where Thursday Left Off: Down



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of SAP have gained +11% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +12.9%. The company is riding on healthy Cloud ERP growth and uptake of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions amid a volatile macro backdrop. Growing traction in SAP’s Business Suite, Business Data Cloud, AI-driven solutions and integrated platform innovations bodes well.



SAP’s fourth-quarter and 2026 pipeline appear strong, driven by renewed momentum across industries. AI is poised to be a key catalyst in fueling double-digit total revenue growth through 2027. It raised its 2025 outlook, projecting higher profitability while keeping a cautious view on cloud revenue. Solid cash flow buoys innovations and buyouts.



Cloud revenue is expected near the low end of €21.6-€21.9 billion, with non-IFRS operating profit near the high end of €10.3-€10.6 billion. However, weak software license revenue and stiff rivalry are woes.



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Prologis’ shares have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the past year (+13.4% vs. +1.4%). The company is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of strategically located industrial real estate in some of the world’s busiest distribution markets. Strategic buyouts and development activities appear promising.



Prologis’ new and renewal leases assure steady revenues. For 2025, we project rental revenues to grow 9.1% year over year. Its scale drives efficiency and a solid balance sheet strength aids its growth endeavors. The company is also converting some of its warehouses into data centers to capitalize on the growing opportunity in this asset category.



However, amid macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical issues, customers remain focused on cost controls and delay their decision-making with respect to leasing. Elevated interest expenses add to its concerns. Our estimate indicates an 14.6% year-over-year rise in interest expenses in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on Prologis here >>>)



Shares of Bank of New York Mellon have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past year (+44.9% vs. +6.7%). The company’s third-quarter 2025 results were aided by higher net interest income (NII). Its global expansion efforts, robust assets under management (“AUM”) balance and a solid balance sheet will likely aid the top line.



The Zacks analyst projects total revenues and AUM to witness a CAGR of 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively, by 2027. NII will benefit from relatively high interest rates and stabilizing funding costs. The Zacks analyst expects’ NII to see a CAGR of 5.5% by 2027. The company’s business transformation plan, combined with the buyout of Archer, is expected to boost its market share.



However, rising expenses, amid technology upgrades, remain a major concern. The Zacks analyst expects’ total non-interest expenses to rise 2.6% in 2025. Concentration risk arising from huge reliance on fee-based revenues is another woe.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of New York Mellon here >>>)



United Security Bancshares’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - West industry over the past year (+7.7% vs. -7.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $171.01 million exhibits solid fundamentals, with Q3 2025 net interest margin expanding to 4.35%, supported by strong loan yields and disciplined asset-liability management.



Capitalization remains robust (Tier 1 ratio: 12.6%), enabling consistent dividends (12 cents/share) and resilience to credit shocks. Loan growth of 3.2% YTD is driven by construction and agricultural lending, aligned with California’s infrastructure trends. The bank’s regional presence and focus on underserved SMEs offer market share expansion potential.



However, weak fee income ($1.6 million) and overreliance on spread-based earnings heighten vulnerability to rate shifts. Credit concerns persist, notably in student loans, with charge-offs rising to $4.8 million and over 45% in deferment. Regional risks tied to agriculture and real estate also warrant caution.



(You can read the full research report on United Security Bancshares here >>>)

