The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SAP, Novartis, Philip Morris International, ImmuCell and ClearOne

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 9, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: SAP SE SAP, Novartis AG NVS, Philip Morris International Inc. PM, ImmuCell Corp. ICCC and ClearOne, Inc. CLRO.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for SAP, Novartis and Philip Morris

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including SAP SE (SAP), Novartis AG (NVS) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), as well as two micro-cap stocks, ImmuCell Corp. (ICCC) and ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Up Ahead of Fed Minutes Release



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of SAP have gained +20.4% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry's gain of +22.7%. The company's increasing Cloud ERP growth and disciplined cost management, coupled with widespread adoption of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions, are driving SAP's performance. AI innovation, streamlined operations and a strong transformation program, with expanding Business AI adoption and productivity gains across all areas, are tailwinds.



Despite global headwinds, SAP reaffirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting cloud revenues of €21.6-€21.9 billion, up 26-28% at cc. Its ability to generate ample free cash flow anchors strategic investment decisions. Operating profit is cushioned by higher cloud revenues, better cloud margins and lower share-based compensation costs.



However, the weak software license and services business hurt it. SAP faces revenue swings due to long sales cycles, complex deals, budget shifts and linked software-service sales.



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Novartis' shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+16.4% vs. -6.4%). The company's performance has been good in the last few quarters. The company raised its annual guidance for operating income along with second-quarter results. Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio with drugs like Kisqali, Kesimpta, Pluvicto and Leqvio.



The uptake of Pluvicto and Scemblix has been outstanding and propels top-line growth. Our model estimates for Pluvicto and Kisqali indicate a CAGR of 43.7% and 41.2%, respectively, over the next three years. Approval of new drugs and label expansion of existing drugs should enable Novartis to offset the adverse impacts of the generic competition for key drugs.



The recent spate of acquisitions and collaborations has further strengthened its pipeline. However, one of the top drugs, Entresto, is likely to lose patent protection.



(You can read the full research report on Novartis here >>>)



Shares of Philip Morris have gained +33.4% over the past year against the Zacks Tobacco industry's gain of +42.3%. The company has been benefiting from strong pricing power and an expanding smoke-free portfolio. In the second quarter of 2025, Philip Morris' net revenues increased 7.1% year over year, driven by higher combustible tobacco pricing and increased smoke-free product volumes.



The company has been making significant progress with its smoke-free transition, with products like IQOS and ZYN contributing to strong performance. Philip Morris has implemented significant cost-saving measures and strategic initiatives to achieve its long-term financial goals.



For 2025, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are likely to be $7.43-$7.56, indicating a 13-15% year-over-year increase. However, Philip Morris faces premium valuation, currency volatility pressures and stringent global tobacco regulations impacting traditional product demand.



(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)



ImmuCell's shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+76.7% vs. +0.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $58.35 million is positioned for strong growth driven by two core product lines and improving fundamentals. Re-Tain targets the $2 billion U.S. mastitis market as the only non-antibiotic treatment with no milk discard or slaughter restrictions, addressing an unmet clinical need and pending full FDA approval.



First Defense, led by Tri-Shield, dominates calf-level scours prevention with 48% market share and expanding reach through new formats and channels. Restored manufacturing capacity supports over $30 million in annual revenue, enabling 18% year-over-year sales growth and margin expansion to 44%.



With EBITDA recovery, positive cash flow, and a strengthened balance sheet following debt refinancing, ImmuCell has the financial flexibility to sustain growth, fund innovation, and capitalize on Re-Tain's regulatory and commercial potential in underserved animal health markets.



(You can read the full research report on ImmuCell here >>>)



Shares of ClearOne have underperformed the Zacks Communication - Components industry over the past year (-33.4% vs. +85.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $10 million has its profitability outlook remains structurally weak as operating loss accelerates. The second-quarter 2025 GAAP net loss widened 62% year over year to $4.6M due to 49% higher opex and a (12.1%) gross margin amid declining revenues (-17% year over year) and limited cost leverage.



Liquidity pressures deepened, with the operating cash flow at $(2.6 M) and working capital declining to $9.4M despite $4M financing, constraining production and delaying launches. The gross margin erosion reflects unabsorbed overhead and production pauses, while international sales plunged 73% in APAC and 40% in EMEA.



Management's going-concern warning underscores strategic uncertainty as the firm pursues an asset sale. Elevated tariffs, inventory overhangs and weak pricing power compound structural risks, leaving limited near-term recovery potential.



(You can read the full research report on ClearOne here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.