The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Sanmina, Jabil and Celestica

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 8, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Sanmina Corp. SANM, Jabil, Inc. JBL and Celestica Inc. CLS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Can Vertically Integrated Manufacturing Stoke Growth for SANM?

Sanmina Corp. follows a vertically integrated manufacturing process, offering end-to-end solutions that include product designing, manufacturing, assembling, testing and aftermarket support. Such an end-to-end approach allows clients to rely on a single partner throughout the product lifecycle management. This, in turn, streamlines processes and lowers costs, enabling Sanmina to achieve greater economies of scale.

Vertical integration significantly accelerates time-to-market and time-to-volume production. In-house management of all components from the initial phase to the final product ensures flexibility and responsiveness in operations. This enables the company to quickly reallocate its investments and change its production processes in alignment with evolving market dynamics. Vertical integration allows Sanmina to easily develop customized solutions that cater to varied customer specifications operating in multiple sectors.

SANM Rides on 42Q Connected Manufacturing

In addition, Sanmina is increasingly focusing on 42Q connected manufacturing that effectively integrates data from customers' global factories and suppliers' fleets and creates an updated information base. It offers a unified data ecosystem with real-time data analytics capabilities that significantly improve visibility across the enterprise's distributed manufacturing and accelerate the decision-making process.

Sanmina has deployed the 42Q connected manufacturing in more than 70 factories across 15 countries, connecting more than 35,000 pieces of manufacturing equipment in the cloud. Such a technology-driven, customer-focused approach enables Sanmina to work closely with its customers to anticipate future manufacturing requirements and modify its R&D initiatives accordingly. Attracting and developing strong customer relationships by delivering high-level customer service is one of the key strategies to drive commercial expansion.

Price Performance

Sanmina has surged 83.1% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 164.4%. It has lagged peers like Jabil, Inc. and Celestica Inc.. While Jabil has gained 120.5%, Celestica is up 315.2% over this period.

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for Sanmina for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have moved up 46.2% to $10.19 and 54.6% to $12.35, respectively, since April 2025. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments about the stock's growth potential.

Supply Chain Woes Hurt SANM

Sanmina has been heavily affected by supply-chain disruptions over the past few years. Restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the war in Europe and the Middle East, have adversely impacted its suppliers and port operations. Owing to current geopolitical events, the company is currently experiencing delays and shortages of critical components, including capacitors, resistors and more. The lack of availability of such components is piling up the inventory of other components, as the company cannot manufacture the finished good without all the components. This has led to a delay in customer delivery. Management expects supply chain issues will likely persist in the short to medium term.

Stiff Competition, High R&D Costs Dent SANM Growth Prospects

Intensifying competition in the electronics manufacturing services has adversely impacted Sanmina's net sales. The company faces stiff competition from larger players like Jabil and Celestica, affecting its bottom line. Moreover, Sanmina has significant international exposure. It generates about 80% of its net sales from products manufactured outside the United States. This exposes it to political and economic disruptions in the operating countries. The company also has major production facilities in China. The imposition of tariffs on these countries by the U.S. government has increased the cost of sales and strained margins. In addition, high R&D costs have affected its margins.

End Note

With a strong presence across multiple end markets, Sanmina is poised for long-term growth. In addition, strengthening technology leadership combined with a customer-focused approach is a key growth driver. Sanmina prioritizes expanding into high-growth industries backed by its strong global network, deep expertise and unique value proposition in advanced electronics manufacturing. With upward earnings estimate revisions, the stock is witnessing positive investor sentiment.

However, stiff competition and supply chain issues are likely to put pressure on the bottom-line growth. High R&D costs erode its profitability to a large extent. Sanmina is facing a tough operating environment in China amid escalating tariffs, raising questions about its long-term viability plans in the communist country. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Sanmina appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.