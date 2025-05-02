The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Salesforce, GE Aerospace, Booking Holdings, Crimson Wine Group and United-Guardian

For Immediate Release

Top Analyst Reports for Salesforce, GE Aerospace and Booking Holdings

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Salesforce, Inc., GE Aerospace and Booking Holdings Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. and United-Guardian, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Ahead of Wall Street

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Salesforce have gained +0.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +6.9%. The company is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers undergo a major digital transformation. Its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving the top line.



Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver. The buyout of Slack has positioned it as a leader in enterprise team collaboration and improved its competitive standing compared to Microsoft Teams. Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities in the space.



The Zacks analyst estimates suggest that Salesforce revenues are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% through fiscal 2025-2028. However, stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations are concerns. Softening IT spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties may hurt its growth prospects.



(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>>)



GE Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+25.6% vs. +6.1%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. For 2025, GE Aerospace expects organic revenues to grow in the low-double-digit range from the year-ago level.



However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Also, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shares of Booking Holdings have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+47.8% vs. +8.2%). The company is benefiting from a favorable environment, owing to growing global leisure travel demand. Substantial improvement in its booking trends remains a major tailwind.



Solid momentum in booked room nights is contributing well to the gross bookings growth. Strong growth in rental car and airline ticket units is a major positive. Also, strong momentum across the merchant, and advertising and other businesses are key growth drivers for BKNG. The growing alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are tailwinds for the company.



However, sluggishness in its agency business due to the declining trend in agency bookings is a major headwind. Also, geopolitical tensions and market uncertainties remain concerns for the company.



(You can read the full research report on Booking Holdings here >>>)



Crimson Wine’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Alcohol industry over the past year (-9.5% vs. -5.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $111.99 million is facing risks which include rising operating costs (more than 8% year over year), reliance on third-party grape sourcing (79% of supply), distributor concentration (30% of sales from one), inventory buildup, limited scalability without capital investment, and pressure from dominant wine producers in the $16-$30 segment.



Modest revenue growth (more than 1%) may limit near-term expansion despite premium positioning. However, Crimson Wine Group owns a diverse portfolio of seven premium estate wineries across key American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) in California, Oregon and Washington, enabling terroir-driven wines and strong brand equity.



Vertical integration and DTC strength (38% of 2024 sales, 65% margin) drive margin stability, while a favorable sales mix lifted 2024 gross profit 4% year over year to $35.1 million. Environmental sustainability, direct consumer engagement and award-winning wines support long-term value.



(You can read the full research report on Crimson Wine here >>>)



Shares of United-Guardian have gained +7.3% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s gain of +10.4%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $36.34 million delivered robust financial results in third-quarter 2024, with a 17.2% year-over-year net sales increase, driven by a 68% surge in cosmetic ingredients sales.



Cosmetics now drive profitability, leveraging strong global demand, offsetting declines in other segments and solidifying the company’s focus on high-margin products. A resilient balance sheet with $2.4 million in cash, minimal liabilities and a consistent quarterly dividend of 25 cents underscore financial stability. Investment income grew 63.5% year over year to $0.3 million, adding flexibility.



Despite an 11% dip in pharmaceutical sales, recovery efforts aim to stabilize the segment. Geographic and product diversification, supported by stable investment income, ensures resilience, positioning United-Guardian to capitalize on growth opportunities in high-demand markets.



(You can read the full research report on United-Guardian here >>>)

