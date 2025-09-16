The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Roche, Linde, Disney and Vaso

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 16, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Roche Holding AG RHHBY, Linde plc LIN, The Walt Disney Co. DIS and Vaso Corp. VASO.

Top Anaylst Reports for Roche, Linde & Walt Disney

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG, Linde plc and The Walt Disney Co., as well as a micro-cap stock Vaso Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Roche’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+20.4% vs. +1.8%). The company’s high demand for key drugs has offset the decline in sales of legacy drugs. MS drug Ocrevus and ophthalmology drug Vabysmo continued their stellar performances. Growth in hemophilia treatment Hemlibra, breast cancer drug Phesgo and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus also boosted the top line.



Roche is also looking to diversify its portfolio in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars. The recent collaboration with Zealand Pharma for its obesity candidate will expand its pipeline.



However, pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock. The performance of the Diagnostic division has been disappointing. Roche also made a late entry into the lucrative obesity space.



Shares of Linde have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the year-to-date period (+15.8% vs. +8%). The company is one of the top players in the industrial gas business, known for its steady profit growth, smart use of its money and industry-leading efficiency.



Linde has a record $7.1 billion order book (sale of gas backlog), and these projects are considered very reliable since they’re backed by fixed-fee contracts and a strong history of successful delivery. This provides a strong foundation for future revenue. The company also generates solid cash flow and carefully manages spending.



However, management is not very hopeful about Europe’s economy this year, expecting demand there to shrink, especially in the struggling industrial sector. On top of that, prices for helium and other rare gases are falling at a high single-digit pace due to an oversupply in the market, a trend affecting theglobal market particularly Asia.



Shares of Walt Disney have declined -4.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s decline of -11.8%. The company is facing weaknesses include heavy dependence on North American markets for over 70% of revenues and declining traditional TV operations.



Opportunities exist in international expansion with the announced Abu Dhabi theme park and ESPN's new streaming service launching August 2025.



Key threats include stiff market competition and rising operational costs, alongside economic uncertainties affecting consumer discretionary spending on entertainment services.



Vaso’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the year-to-date period (+0.1% vs. -10.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $21.23 million has a diversified model (IT services, professional sales, GEHC proprietary equipment) which provides resilience, with IT and equipment growth offsetting GEHC-driven sales softness.



Deferred revenue rose 20.2% year over year, enhancing visibility and margin stability. The IT unit (89% recurring revenue) drives steady margins, aided by network services and cybersecurity demand. Liquidity remains strong ($32.6 million cash, no debt), enabling self-funded growth. Yet profitability pressures persist, with second-quarter operating loss and SG&A growth outpacing sales.



Dependence on GEHC (44% of revenue) poses strategic risk, alongside weak equipment performance and lagging SaaS adoption. Governance concerns persist post-Achari merger. The valuation reflects both structural risks and potential upside from backlog, IT momentum and strong fourth-quarter seasonality.



