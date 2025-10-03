The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Robinhood Markets, Futu and TD SYNNEX

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 3, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Robinhood Markets HOOD, Futu Holdings FUTU and TD SYNNEX CORP SNX.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy Today

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:

Robinhood Markets: This financial services company which offers trading services in crypto, stocks, options, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), cash management, margin and securities lending, and Robinhood Gold, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote

Robinhood Markets' shares gained 42.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. price | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote

Futu Holdings: This technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform and is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Futu Holdings' shares gained 46.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

TD SYNNEX CORP: This company which is a leading global IT distributor and solutions aggregator, providing a comprehensive range of technology distribution, logistics and integration services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

TD SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | TD SYNNEX Corporation Quote

TD SYNNEX CORP’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TD SYNNEX Corporation price | TD SYNNEX Corporation Quote

