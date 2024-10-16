The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Renault, Stellantis, Volkswagen, BMWAG and BYD

For Immediate Release

Paris Auto Show 2024: EV Showdown Between European, Chinese Brands

The 2024 Paris Auto Show, the largest automotive event in Europe, kicked off yesterday and will run until Oct. 20. With over 50 European and global premieres, this year's show will focus on the electric vehicle (EV) revolution as major automakers showcase their latest models. The event also highlights the growing competition between European and Chinese manufacturers, each vying for dominance in the EV market.

European Auto Majors Claim the Limelight

European automakers are focused on countering the rising influence of Chinese automakers, who have been making aggressive moves to enter the European market with affordable, technologically advanced models.

Among the European brands leading this charge is Renault, which has come out strong by unveiling the Renault 4 E-Tech, a retro-styled, all-electric crossover that's expected to cost less than €35,000. This model, following the Renault 5 hatchback, is designed to appeal to a broader audience, boasting two battery pack options (40- or 52-kilowatt-hours) and motors that offer up to 150 horsepower.

Renault's lineup at the show also includes the Alpine A390 Beta concept, an electric fastback that's set to compete with luxury models like the Porsche Macan and Tesla Model Y. Renault will unveil the all-electric Twingo E-Tech, set for 2026 with prices under €20,000. Other concepts include the Embleme crossover, featuring a dual fuel-cell battery-electric drivetrain, the Estafette electric van and the retro-inspired R17 coupe.

Citroën, owned by Stellantis, is also making waves with the debut of the second-generation C5 Aircross, a concept built for aerodynamic efficiency. Citroën is focusing on a range of drivetrains, offering battery-electric, hybrid and traditional combustion engine options in this model. Meanwhile, its stand will also display updated versions of the C4 and the quirky, fully electric Ami. Citroën will also debut the new C3 Aircross, a small crossover based on Stellantis' Smart Car platform, offering a rare seven-seat option for its class. STLA's Peugeot will debut an electric 408 coupe-style crossover alongside long-range versions of the 3008 and 5008 crossovers.

Volkswagen is presenting the seven-seater Tayron SUV, which will replace Tiguan Allspace in Europe. Tayron highlights Volkswagen's commitment to hybrid vehicles, with several plug-in hybrid options and a mild hybrid version. This model is expected to better compete with other hybrid crossovers, such as the Kia Sorento, and solidify Volkswagen's role in the hybrid segment. At the high end of the market, VWAGY's Audi is expected to debut the Q6 E-tron Sportback, a coupe-styled electric sedan, following the unveiling of the Q6 E-tron crossover earlier in the year. Audi will also display its A6 E-tron electric sedan and the new-generation Q5 midsize crossover. Volkswagen will showcase the Skoda Elroq electric SUV and the ID GTI concept, an EV version of the iconic Golf GTI.

BMWAG arrives at the Paris Auto Show with a unique blend of affordability and performance. The German automaker is showcasing Chinese-made MINI models alongside high-performance versions, such as the five-door Aceman. BMW's future focus is highlighted by the introduction of the Vision Neue Klasse X, a concept SUV promising 30% faster charging and an impressive range of up to 800 kilometers on a single charge.

Chinese Rivals Make Their Mark Amid Trade Tensions

Tensions between the European Union and Chinese automakers are running high. The European Union recently approved import tariffs of up to 45% on Chinese-made EVs, claiming that China's subsidies give its manufacturers an unfair advantage. The move has not only been met with pushback from Chinese automakers but has also intensified the competitive atmosphere at this year's show.

While European brands aim to defend their turf, Chinese automakers are ramping up their efforts to penetrate the European market. Nine Chinese brands, including BYD Co Ltd, XPeng, GAC and Leapmotor, have a strong presence at this year's event. BYD, one of the largest Chinese automakers, is presenting the Sea Lion 7, its most technologically advanced model for Europe. This full-electric SUV is set to compete with higher-end European offerings.

Similarly, GAC is introducing the second-generation Aion V, an electric crossover boasting an impressive range of 750 kilometers. Leapmotor, Stellantis' Chinese partner, will debut the B10 compact electric crossover, the first model in its B-series, featuring cutting-edge smart technology. Meanwhile, XPeng, in partnership with Volkswagen, will introduce the P7+ sedan, a longer version of its €50,000 P7, competing with BMW and Mercedes.

General Motors and Ford Also Grace the Show

U.S. legacy automakers have also made a notable appearance at the Paris Auto Show. General Motors' Cadillac brand is showcasing Lyriq, a full-electric SUV aimed at positioning Cadillac as a high-performance, premium brand in Europe. Competing against luxury EVs like the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Audi Q8 E-tron, Lyriq aims to stand out with its bold design and American flair.

Meanwhile, Ford is reviving a classic nameplate with the debut of Capri, an all-electric coupe-style crossover. Built on Volkswagen Group's MEB electric architecture, Capri promises a range of up to 627 kilometers, combining nostalgic design cues with modern electric performance.

The Electric Mobility Future

The 2024 Paris Auto Show comes at a critical moment for the global auto industry, as most European bigwigs have cut profit outlook lately amid an increasingly challenging market. European automakers are under pressure to not only meet consumer demand for affordable and efficient electric vehicles but also fend off increasing competition from Chinese brands. As the show unfolds, it's clear that the future of the automotive industry is electric, with both European and Chinese manufacturers fiercely competing for dominance in this space.

