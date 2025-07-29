The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Qualcomm, Broadcom and Intel

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 29, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, Broadcom Inc. AVGO and Intel Corp. INTC.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Is Qualcomm a Smart Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Release This Week?

Qualcomm Inc.is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on July 30, 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings is pegged at $10.36 billion and $2.68 per share, respectively. Over the past 60 days, earnings estimate for QCOM for fiscal 2025 has declined 0.26% and for fiscal 2026 it has declined 1.99%.

Earnings Surprise History

The chip manufacturer delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.43%, on average, beating estimates on each occasion. In the last reported quarter, the company pulled off an earnings surprise of 0.71%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Qualcomm for the fiscal third quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is perfectly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Qualcomm currently has an ESP of +0.60% with a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping the Upcoming Results

During the quarter, Qualcomm introduced the cutting-edge Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform. With cutting-edge CPU and GPU capabilities, the solution offers significantly improved AI performance, enhanced gaming, content generation and connectivity features. The newly launched solution has already gained solid market traction. Leading OEMs, such as HONOR and vivo, have already selected the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform for their upcoming devices. Realme is also expected to adopt the new platform.

In the Quarter under review, Qualcomm was selected by e& a global technology group to strengthen digital infrastructure across the UAE. Under its Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is heavily investing in advanced AI and 5G technologies to drive nationwide digital transformation. Qualcomm has positioned itself as a key player in that initiative. QCOM has joined forces with HUMAIN to develop AI data centers to deliver cloud-to-edge hybrid AI services. It has formed a partnership with Aramco Digital to support the development of advanced edge AI industrial IoT devices and end-to-end solutions.

In the third quarter, the company acquired Autotalks to enhance its vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology offerings for safer, smarter transportation systems. Qualcomm has also acquired MovianAI, the former generative AI division of VinAI, a prominent Vietnam-based AI company. The acquisition will give Qualcomm access to VinAI's comprehensive expertise in generative AI, machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing.

It has also inked a definitive agreement to acquire Alphawave Semi for an enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion. With advanced technology solutions that are complementary to power-efficient CPU and NPU cores, Alphawave Semi delivers connectivity products and chiplets that drive faster, more reliable data transfer with higher performance and lower power consumption for 5G wireless, AI and data center applications. These acquisitions will significantly bolster Qualcomm's AI capabilities.

Price Performance

Over the past year, Qualcomm has lost 10.3% against the industry's growth of 41%, lagging peers like Broadcom Inc. but outperforming Intel Corp.. During this period, Broadcom has gained 93.8%, while Intel has declined 32.2%.

Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, Qualcomm appears to be relatively cheaper compared to the industry and below its mean. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company shares currently trade at 13.44 forward earnings, lower than 34.13 for the industry and the stock's mean of 16.97.

Investment Considerations

Qualcomm is aiming to be the driving force of the next wave of AI innovation. Its recent strategic acquisitions and innovation initiative are perfectly aligned with that strategy. The buyouts will provide Qualcomm's access to next-generation technology, bolster its R&D initiatives, and facilitate the development of state-of-the-art AI-driven solutions for a wide range of industries, including smartphones, PCs, software-defined vehicles and more.

The company is witnessing healthy traction in the premium handset market. However, intensifying competition from low-cost chip manufacturers like MediaTek and Rockchip is impacting margins in the mid-range smartphone market. The company has been taking actions to counter these issues. It is introducing several cutting-edge AI features in its chips for mid-range smartphones, and it has been actively collaborating with major smartphone manufacturers to develop a solution tailored to their requirements.

Qualcomm is also expanding its portfolio offerings to enhance resiliency in its business model. The company is expected to benefit from strong demand for its Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform in the automotive market. These factors will likely boost commercial prospects.

However, despite some setbacks, Intel has remained a major player in chipset development. The company's growing prowess in the AI PC vertical can pose a challenge to Qualcomm's AI PC expansion. The company is also facing competition from Broadcom, which is a prominent supplier of RF Components to leading smartphone makers.

End Note

With a Zacks Rank #3, QCOM appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. Intensifying competition in the smartphone vertical is putting pressure on profitability. Declining earnings estimates highlight bearish sentiment.

However, the results of a single quarter are not so vital for long-term stakeholders. Investors who already own the stock may consider holding on to it. Qualcomm is ramping up its AI initiatives, diversifying its portfolio to capitalize on the emerging trends across multiple end markets. Growing traction in high-end smartphones, advanced driver assistance, V2X communication, AI PC and IoT space is positive. Strategic buyouts are enhancing portfolio strength. Such development augurs well for long-term sustainable growth.

