The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights QTUM, IonQ D-Wave Quantum and Lockheed Martin

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 11, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM, IonQ, Inc. IONQ, D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS and Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Is IonQ a Better Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Than D-Wave?

The stock market had a turbulent year. However, quantum computing stocks have navigated the volatility and recorded impressive returns. The Defiance Quantum ETF outperformed the broader S&P 500 over the past year (+42% vs. +12.3%). Significant contributors to the gains in QTUM include IonQ, Inc. and D-Wave Quantum Inc., which rose by 409.7% and 1,447.4%, respectively, in a year.

But does D-Wave Quantum's outperformance in the last 12 months against IonQ indicate a better buy, or would you prefer the latter? Let's find out –

Reasons to Be Bullish on IonQ

IonQ's first-quarter revenues of $7.6 million may have remained unchanged from a year ago, but the company has issued encouraging full-year revenue guidance. After acquiring Lightsynq, the company anticipates doubling its 2024 revenues to fall between $75 million and $95 million for the year.

IonQ is also heading toward profitability. IonQ narrowed its first-quarter non-GAAP loss to $0.14 a share from a loss of $0.19 a share a year ago. IonQ has made substantial progress as its unique linear ion chains in quantum computing help it to surpass 100 qubits and reduce errors compared to other quantum computers. The company has grown its customer base for some time (read more: Can IONQ be the Next NVIDIA, and Is It a Buy?).

Reasons to Be Bullish on D-WaveQuantum

D-Wave Quantum's financial performance has been imposing, too. D-Wave Quantum's first-quarter revenues skyrocketed to $15 million, a 509% increase from a year ago. D-Wave Quantum was able to meet its customer obligations and reduce its liabilities, indicating a path to profitability. D-Wave Quantum finished the quarter with $304.3 million in cash, which can sustain operations until profitability.

D-Wave Quantum's revenue growth is driven by increased interest in its technology. The company's 6th-generation Advantage2 quantum computer can solve problems in 20 minutes, which supercomputers may take almost 1 million years.

CEO Alan Baratz recently said that the Advantage2 quantum computer is "so powerful that it can solve hard problems outside the reach of one of the world's largest exascale GPU-based classical supercomputers." D-Wave Quantum also boasts a strong customer base with notable clients, such as Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) and Deloitte (read more: Here's Why D-Wave Stock Promises High Growth and Is a Buy).

Should You Buy IONQ or QBTS for Quantum Computing Stock?

Both IonQ and D-Wave Quantum are on track to become profitable. IonQ's ion trap architecture provides scalability and a competitive edge, while D-Wave Quantum focuses on quantum annealing for solving complex problems, potentially driving revenue growth and boosting investments.

However, quantum computing's practical applications remain limited as it is an unproven market. Therefore, placing bets on both speculative stocks may heighten risk. Yet, risk-tolerant investors may prefer focusing on one stock for potential gains when the market recognizes quantum computing's true value.

IonQ should be the preferred choice over D-Wave Quantum since the company has a larger intellectual property portfolio, including 950 patents related to quantum computing. Its recent acquisitions of Lightsynq, ID Quantique and UK quantum computing firm Oxford Ionics have strengthened its business position in the quantum space.

Moreover, IonQ stock is less pricey on a relative basis compared to shares of D-Wave Quantum since it has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 212.84. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a P/S ratio of 240.66.

And of course, let's face it, IonQ's CEO, Niccolo de Masi, sounds more optimistic as he believes the company will lead the field like NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA). Others have imitated, but have always trailed behind. IonQ has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM): ETF Research Reports

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.