The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Procter & Gamble, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo and Seneca Foods

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 20, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Procter & Gamble Co. PG, UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, Wells Fargo & Co. WFC and Seneca Foods Corp. SENEA.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Procter & Gamble, UnitedHealth and Wells Fargo

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co., UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co., as well as a micro-cap stock Seneca Foods Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Procter & Gamble have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry over the past six months (-3.1% vs. -2.5%). The company faces mounting margin pressure from elevated commodity costs, rising tariffs and higher financing expenses. Gross margins are contracting despite productivity gains, while a $400 million tariff headwind and a $250 million drag from higher interest and taxes threaten earnings growth.



Nevertheless, PG's resilient performance underscores the power of its brand portfolio and disciplined operating strategy. Despite a mixed consumer backdrop, the company continues to generate steady organic sales, supported by pricing strength and broad-based category growth, particularly in Beauty, Health Care and Grooming.



Procter & Gamble's integrated approach, innovation, market expansion and productivity, enables PG to adapt quickly to evolving consumer trends while preserving competitiveness.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



UnitedHealth's shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past six months (-15.9% vs. -14.2%). The company is facing rising medical costs that have pushed MCR to 89.1% in 2025, while elevated debt and interest expenses strain financial flexibility. Interest expenses rose 2.5% YoY in 2025. As such, we are reiterating our neutral recommendation.



Nevertheless, UnitedHealth Group has shown steady revenue growth, driven by Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Its strong market position and expansion initiatives, amid rising healthcare demand, support long-term growth. It anticipates total revenues to be over $439 billion in 2026.



Optum remains a key driver via pharmacy services, tech integration and government solutions. Commercial membership also grew for UNH, aiding margins despite headwinds in government programs. Cash flow remains strong, with significant shareholder returns.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)



Shares of Wells Fargo have underperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (-11.2% vs. -5.5%). Despite the expected Fed rate cut in 2026, the company's net interest income (NII) recovery may remain slow, pressuring revenue growth. Mortgage banking income remains weak amid ongoing mortgage rate volatility. Lower return on equity indicates less efficiency in using its shareholders' funds.



However, its earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters. The removal of $1.95 trillion asset cap, along with the termination of 2018 enforcement action, allows growth in deposits, loans and fee-based services. It also gains room to scale fee-based businesses while enhancing its revenue mix.



A solid capital and liquidity base are likely to aid its shareholder returns. Also, talent and technology investments, along with branch optimization, are expected to drive long-term growth.



(You can read the full research report on Wells Fargo here >>>)



Seneca Foods' shares have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past six months (+38.4% vs. -14.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $974.49 million represents a defensive, cash-generative food platform benefiting from stable end-demand, diversified channels and increasing exposure to higher-value formats.



Margin expansion is being driven by cost normalization, improved inventory economics and better operating leverage, supporting a more durable earnings base. Balance sheet flexibility has strengthened with lower leverage and ample liquidity, enabling disciplined capital allocation and reinvestment, including Green Giant expansion to enhance mix and reduce private-label reliance.



However, profitability remains exposed to agricultural input volatility, pricing lags and accounting-driven variability, while working-capital intensity and execution risks add uncertainty. The valuation implies skepticism around margin durability, offering upside if gains sustain but requiring execution confidence.



(You can read the full research report on Seneca Foods here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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