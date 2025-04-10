The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Procter & Gamble, Novo Nordisk, PepsiCo, Genie Energy and Canterbury Park

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 10, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Procter & Gamble Co. PG, Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, Genie Energy Ltd. GNE and Canterbury Park Holding Corp. CPHC.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Procter & Gamble, Novo Nordisk and PepsiCo

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co., Novo Nordisk A/S and PepsiCo, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Genie Energy Ltd. and Canterbury Park Holding Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> China Cranks Up Tariff "Pain" to +84%

Today's Featured Research Reports

Procter & Gamble's shares have gained +3.2% over the past year against the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry’s gain of +4.3%. The company is gaining from a strategy that focuses on sustainability and adaptability, responding to the evolving demands of consumers.

Procter & Gamble has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. This led to the bottom line beating the consensus mark for the tenth consecutive quarter in second-quarter fiscal 2025. PG reiterated its view for fiscal 2025. PG estimates organic sales to grow 3-5% for the fiscal year versus our estimate of a 3% growth.

PG has been witnessing headwinds related to market issues in Greater China, geopolitical tensions, and financial impacts from currency volatility. PG’s fiscal 2025 EPS view includes an after-tax headwind of $200 million related to unfavorable commodity costs, and adverse currency.

(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)

Shares of Novo Nordisk have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-50% vs. -14%). The company has faced failure to meet the weight-loss target with its CagriSema injection treatment twice, which caused Novo Nordisk a huge setback. Intense rivalry in the obesity sector also threatens its market share. Patent expiry and pricing pressure across the diabetes market remain a concern.

Nevertheless, Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drugs Ozempic and Rybelsus and obesity drug Wegovy are performing well, fueled by increasing demand. Label expansions of the same in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales.

Novo Nordisk has been tackling the supply constraints of Wegovy by making serious investments to ramp up production. It is now indicated in the United States and the EU to also reduce heart risks, which is a huge boost. Novo Nordisk is also pursuing other indications like liver fibrosis and MASH for semaglutide.

(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)

PepsiCo’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (-14.2% vs. +1.9%). The company is facing weaker consumer demand in North America, QFNA product recalls, and geopolitical tensions. Adverse currency rates continue to pose challenges.

Nevertheless, PepsiCo is well-positioned to benefit from its strong core categories, diversified portfolio, modernized supply chain, enhanced digital capabilities, and flexible distribution systems. Its international business remains a key driver, delivering strong volume and organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Productivity and cost-management initiatives further support its positive outlook. In 2025, PepsiCo aims to expand its international business while improving North America performance. Its multi-year productivity initiatives are poised to help fund disciplined commercial investments and aid profitability.

(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>>)

Shares of Genie Energy have underperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (-0.8% vs. +16.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $394.16 million faces risks which include margin compression in its Genie Retail Energy (GRE) segment, reliance on insurance reserves, execution risks in solar, flat revenues despite meter growth, weather-driven demand variability, and a 30% drop in non-GAAP EPS, which clouds earnings visibility.

Nevertheless, Genie Energy offers a compelling mix of financial strength, strategic growth and emerging renewable exposure. It ended 2024 with $201 million in cash/securities and $117.6 million in working capital, supporting $70.7 million in operating cash flow and capital returns.

GRE added 60,000+ meters, boosting recurring revenues while churn improved. GRE's pivot to utility-scale solar shows promise, aided by its first financing deal and $7 million cash return. Diversegy reversed losses with 70% revenue growth. Expansion into Texas and California adds scale, and Roded, which is its recycling venture, opens a green growth path.

(You can read the full research report on Genie Energy here >>>)

Canterbury Park’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Gaming industry over the past year (-18.7% vs. -0.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $89.85 million is facing risks which include competitive casino pressure, equity JV losses, lower land sale gains, EBITDA margin compression, pari-mutuel softness and sharp earnings volatility, as profitability remains tied to episodic real estate gains and rising operational costs challenge core margins.

Nevertheless, Canterbury Park’s growth is focused on Canterbury Commons, advancing as a mixed-use hub with strong residential leasing, entertainment venues and 50 acres for future expansion, driving diversified revenues. Disciplined expense control and declining capex support cash flow stability, while record non-gaming events and land monetization enhance income diversity.

Liquidity remains robust, with $15 million in cash and TIF receivables bolstering development funding and dividend continuity. CPHC is strategically positioned to benefit from the potential legalization of online sports betting, creating additional revenue opportunities.

(You can read the full research report on Canterbury Park here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.