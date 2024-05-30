The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights PlayAGS, Hasbro, Lifetime Brands, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Alto Ingredients

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 30, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: PlayAGS, Inc. AGS, Hasbro, Inc. HAS, Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL and Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Top Stocks to Gain From a Rebound in Consumer Confidence

Consumers are upbeat about the economy, with a firm labor market bolstering confidence despite elevated price pressures. Consumers are willing to open up their wallets as they feel optimistic about current business conditions. They are also hopeful about their future well-being, thereby squashing recession fearmongering.

Consumers' sentiment bounced back in May after weakening in the past three months mostly due to concerns about the high cost of food and gas prices. The Conference Board stated that the consumer confidence index jumped to 102 in May from April's revised reading of 97.5. Analysts had expected the index to decline again to 96 this month.

The subindex, which tracks the present economic situation, increased to 143.1 in May from 140.6 in April. At the same time, the gauge that measures economic conditions over the next six months rose to 74.6 in May from 68.8 in the prior month. And why not? The Atlanta Fed expects real GDP for the second quarter to expand at an annualized rate of 3.5%, way more than the first quarter's 1.6% rate.

Meanwhile, despite grappling with sticky inflation, companies haven't increased the pace of layoffs. After all, applications for unemployment benefits dropped to 215,000 for the week ending May 18 from 223,000 the week before, added the Labor Department.

Thus, with consumers feeling self-assured about their financial conditions amid strength in the labor market, consumer outlays are all set to pick up. Now, with consumer spending improving, the demand for discretionary products and services is expected to increase. This calls for investing in solid consumer discretionary stocks such as PlayAGS, Inc., Hasbro, Inc., Lifetime Brands, Inc., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Alto Ingredients, Inc.

These stocks flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) as well as a VGM Score of A or B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum, and the score is a weighted combination of these three metrics. Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PlayAGS is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines. PlayAGS has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS' current-year earnings has moved up 287.5% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 3,000%.

Hasbro is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of games and toys. Hasbro has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAS' current-year earnings has moved up 13.3% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 45.8%.

Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware. Lifetime Brands has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCUT's current-year earnings has moved up 1.4% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 40.4%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises is a cruise company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL's current-year earnings has moved up 9.5% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 61.9%.

Alto Ingredients is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. Alto Ingredients has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALTO's current-year earnings has moved up 34.6% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 45.2%.

