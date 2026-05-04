The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Philip Morris International, Honeywell, Starbucks and United-Guardian

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 4, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Philip Morris International Inc. PM, Honeywell International Inc. HON, Starbucks Corp. SBUX and United-Guardian, Inc. UG.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Philip Morris, Honeywell and Starbucks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Philip Morris International Inc., Honeywell International Inc. and Starbucks Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock United-Guardian, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Follow Record Close Mixed, Q1 Oil Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



Philip Morris’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the past six months (+17.7% vs. +15.3%). The company has been benefiting from strong pricing power and an expanding smoke-free portfolio. Philip Morris is making steady progress in its smoke-free transition, with IQOS, ZYN and VEEV supporting growth and margin expansion across markets.



In first-quarter 2026, net revenues rose 9.1% year over year, driven by higher combustible pricing and increasing smoke-free contributions, which generated 43% of total revenues. The company is also progressing on cost-saving initiatives, helping support profitability even as it continues to invest in innovation, marketing and commercial capabilities.



For 2026, adjusted earnings per share are likely to be $8.36-$8.51, up 10.9-12.9% year over year. However, the company faces ongoing declines in cigarette volume, weakness in its U.S. business and increasing regulatory pressures across key markets.



(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)



Shares of Honeywell have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+9.9% vs. +0.5%). The company’s strength in the commercial aviation and building automation businesses augurs well. The Aerospace unit is particularly strong, driven by strength in the defense business and growth in air transport flight hours. Strong demand across the commercial aviation OEM and aftermarket businesses is aiding the unit.



Honeywell also continues to reward shareholders, which adds to the stock’s appeal. While acquisitions have expanded its product range and geographic reach, they have increased the company’s balance sheet debt significantly as well.



However, weakness in the Process Automation and Technology segment, due to lower petrochemical catalyst shipments, is worrisome. Also, the company has been dealing with increasing operating costs, which might hurt its margins and profitability. Foreign currency translation remains an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Honeywell here >>>)



Starbucks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past six months (+34.1% vs. +10.7%). The company reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis.



Starbucks is benefiting from steady International segment momentum, improving operational execution and meaningful progress under its “Back to Starbucks” turnaround plan. Growth in international markets, along with innovations in delivery and digital channels, added to the positives.



Going forward, Starbucks emphasizes operational efficiency, coffeehouse portfolio optimization and menu innovation to drive growth. Also, its focus on digital loyalty, new product platforms and partnerships bodes well. However, elevated coffee and tariff costs, and an uncertain macro environment are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Starbucks here >>>)



Shares of United-Guardian have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past six months (+5.9% vs. -24%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $32.76 million has its investment case hinge on a shifting mix between resilient healthcare-linked products and volatile cosmetic ingredients.



Pharmaceutical growth, driven by expanded formulary access and stronger distribution, is improving visibility and supporting long-term prescription demand. Medical lubricants provide stable, recurring revenue tied to healthcare utilization, helping offset cyclical swings. The balance sheet remains strong, enabling continued shareholder returns and reinvestment without leverage.



However, earnings are pressured by margin compression and a sharp decline in cosmetics. Recovery depends on improved channel execution and normalization of inventory trends. New product initiatives like Natrajel add diversification potential, but commercialization remains gradual, increasing reliance on core segments and execution amid supplier concentration and cost sensitivity.



(You can read the full research report on United-Guardian here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

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Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United-Guardian, Inc. (UG): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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