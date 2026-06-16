The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Pfizer, Altria, Newmont, Koil Energy and Stratus Properties

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 16, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Pfizer Inc. PFE, Altria Group, Inc. MO, Newmont Corp. NEM, Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. KLNG and Stratus Properties Inc. STRS.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Pfizer, Altria and Newmont Corp.

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc., Altria Group, Inc. and Newmont Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks, Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. and Stratus Properties Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Pfizer’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+7.4% vs. +23.4%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company faces challenges from looming patent expirations on several key drugs, which could weigh on future sales. Its outlook points to limited near-term growth, and the company must navigate competitive pressures while managing the impact of declining legacy product revenues.

However, Pfizer’s non-COVID business is strengthening, supported by strong demand for key medicines, recent product launches, and acquired assets. The company is also rebuilding its oncology and obesity pipeline, which could support longer-term growth and help offset future patent-related headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>>)

Altria’s shares have outperformed the Tobacco industry over the past year (+22.3% vs. +6.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that Altria benefits from strong pricing, resilient margins, disciplined cost management and progress in its smoke-free strategy through oral nicotine products and other reduced-risk investments. Its focus on profitability, cash generation and shareholder returns adds to its appeal.

Challenges include ongoing cigarette volume declines, consumer trade-down trends, pressure on Marlboro’s market share, rising competition in smoke-free categories and regulatory restrictions that could limit long-term growth.

(You can read the full research report on Altria here >>>)

Newmont’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Gold industry over the past year (+72.5% vs. +43.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from strong execution, progress on key growth projects and an enhanced asset portfolio following its acquisition of Newcrest. The company is focused on operational efficiency, shareholder returns and stands to gain from a favorable gold-price environment.

Yet rising production costs may pressure margins, while lower gold output could weigh on results. Elevated sustaining capital spending and expectations for higher investment needs have also raised concerns about cash flow generation.

(You can read the full research report on Newmont here >>>)

Koil Energy’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry over the past two years (+250.5% vs. +67.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong backlog growth, steady contract wins and favorable offshore spending trends. Its expanding service business and integrated subsea offerings support more stable revenues and future growth.

However, margin pressure, high operating costs and weak earnings conversion remain concerns. Liquidity risks, working-capital volatility and reliance on fixed-price contracts could also weigh on performance.

(You can read the full research report on Koil Energy here >>>)

Stratus’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the past two years (+13.0% vs. +34.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces risks from executing asset sales in a challenging real estate market, regulatory uncertainty around key projects, debt-related pressures and reliance on external capital. Weaker multifamily market conditions could also affect timelines and asset values.

Yet, its liquidation strategy provides a clear path to unlocking value. Strong liquidity, expected near-term asset sales and a diversified land portfolio offer flexibility and multiple opportunities for monetization.

(You can read the full research report on Stratus here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (KLNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.