The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights PayPal, Visa and CME

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 11, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: PayPal Holdings PYPL, Visa Inc. V and CME Group Inc. CME.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Bitcoin on Track to Hit New All-Time High: 3 Stocks in Focus

The cryptocurrency rally, which had slowed at the end of May, has regained momentum and is on track to reach a new high as investor confidence continues to bolster the market. Bitcoin (BTC), which reached a record high in May, gave up some of the gains but has since bounced back and is trading above the $110,000 mark.

The pullback seen in late May was largely due to profit-taking by the big whales, which have been selling off Bitcoin as tariff tensions continued to worry them. However, positive economic data, such as easing inflation, has raised expectations that the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates soon, which is likely to benefit the crypto market.

In this environment, investing in crypto-related stocks could be a strategic move. Companies like PayPal Holdings, Visa Inc. and CME Group Inc. stand out for their strong growth potential heading into 2025. All three have seen upward revisions in earnings estimates over the past three months.

Bitcoin Maintains Strength Above $100K

Bitcoin hit a record high of $111,886.41 on May 22. However, the cryptocurrency gave up some of its gains in the final week of May. The decline can be attributed to profit-taking. However, Bitcoin has still managed to stay above the $100,000 mark for more than 30 days at a stretch.

The rally regained momentum over the weekend, and on Monday, Bitcoin price surged more than 4% and was hovering around 110,500. The continued rally in Bitcoin is being driven by a mix of favorable developments, including improving U.S.-China trade relations, optimism over upcoming crypto regulations and increasing institutional investment.

Investor sentiment has further improved after President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause on new tariffs, and the United States and China agreed to a 90-day halt on imposing fresh duties. Talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled, alongside negotiations with other global trading partners.

Meanwhile, regulatory progress in the crypto space is boosting confidence. The GENIUS Act — a legislative proposal aimed at regulating stablecoins — has made progress in the Senate. Trump and his crypto/AI advisor, David Sacks, have continued voicing strong support for pro-crypto policies, signaling a more favorable future for the digital asset industry.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings provides digital wallet services that enable users to purchase, transfer and sell various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Through PYPL, cryptocurrencies can be used to pay for goods and services from online merchants. Additionally, PayPal's mobile wallet platform, Venmo, allows users to engage in cryptocurrency buying and selling activities.

PayPal's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1% over the last 90 days. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Visa

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

CME Group

CME Group Inc.'s options give the buyer of the call/put the right to buy/sell cryptocurrency futures contracts at a specific price at some future date. CME offers Bitcoin and ether options based on the exchange's cash-settled standard and micro BTC and ETH futures contracts.

CME Group's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.1% over the last 90 days. CME presently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.