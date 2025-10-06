The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights PayPal, Robinhood Markets, Interactive Brokers and Visa

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 6, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: PayPal Holdings PYPL, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD, Interactive Brokers Group IBKR and Visa Inc. V.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Makes Steady Recovery

The cryptocurrency market is steadily recovering after giving up its earlier gains last month. Bitcoin (BTC), which hit an all-time high in July before giving up nearly 15% of its gains last month, rebounded to a seven-week high on Wednesday night.

Markets have been volatile over the past month due to concerns over a shrinking labor market and a slowing economy. This has also been impacting the crypto market. However, the volatility is temporary and Bitcoin is expected to resume its rally once investors get a clearer picture of the economy's health.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to take the buy-the-dip approach and invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected four stocks: PayPal Holdings, Robinhood Markets, Inc., Interactive Brokers Group and Visa Inc.. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the past 60 days.

Bitcoin Making a Rebound

Bitcoin rebounded on Wednesday night and was trading at a seven-week high of $118,481, to hit a seven-week high. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $124.496 before giving up most of its gains in September on growing uncertainty over the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs and concerns of a weakening economy.

Wednesday's jump came after the U.S. government partially shut down. According to reports cited by investing.com, the threat of a government shutdown could end up pushing extra liquidity into the markets.

Experts believe that Bitcoin still has ample room to grow as demand remains robust. According to an on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant report, cited by The Block, Bitcoin could hit $160,000 to $200,000, this year if demand continues to remain high.

Also, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points last month and hinted at two more quarter percentage point rate cuts this year. This is expected to boost Bitcoin further.

4 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings provides digital wallet services that enable users to purchase, transfer and sell various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Through PYPL, cryptocurrencies can be used to pay for goods and services from online merchants. Additionally, PayPal's mobile wallet platform, Venmo, allows users to engage in cryptocurrency buying and selling activities.

PayPal Holdings' expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.5%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 60 days. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.

Robinhood Markets' expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 47.7%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.9% over the past 60 days. HOOD currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR executes, processes and trades in cryptocurrencies. IBKR's commodities futures trading desk also offers customers a chance to trade cryptocurrency futures.

Interactive Brokers Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.1% over the last 60 days. IBKR currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Visa Inc.

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 60 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.