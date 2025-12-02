The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Palantir Technologies, Philip Morris International, TotalEnergies, Natural Resource Partners and Genie Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 2, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, Philip Morris International Inc. PM, TotalEnergies SE TTE, Natural Resource Partners L.P. NRP and Genie Energy Ltd. GNE.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Palantir, Philip Morris and TotalEnergies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Palantir Technologies Inc., Philip Morris International Inc. and TotalEnergies SE, as well as two micro-cap stocks Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Genie Energy Ltd.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Palantir's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+122.8% vs. +7.2%). The company's AI strategy, driven by Foundry, Gotham, and AIP platforms, targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency.



Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR and AIP boot camps for commercial clients, boost customer acquisition. With $5.4 billion in cash, no debt, and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues, and increased investor visibility.



Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to pay dividends is a green flag for dividend-seeking investors. Intense competition from tech giants and rising costs amidst a rapidly evolving AI landscape and an elevated valuation challenge its appeal. Palantir shares have gained 153.7% in a year, and we have a neutral rating on it in anticipation of a correction.



(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)



Shares of Philip Morris have gained +34.2% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Tobacco industry's gain of +39.4%. The company has been benefiting from strong pricing power and an expanding smoke-free portfolio. In the third quarter of 2025, Philip Morris' net revenues increased 9.4% year over year, driven by higher combustible tobacco pricing and increased smoke-free product volumes.



Philip Morris has been making significant progress with its smoke-free transition, with products like IQOS and ZYN contributing to strong performance. Philip Morris has implemented significant cost-saving measures and strategic initiatives to achieve its long-term financial goals.



For 2025, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are likely to be $7.46-$7.56, indicating a 13.5-15.1% year-over-year increase. However, the company faces premium valuation, ongoing global cigarette volume declines and rising regulatory pressure.



(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)



TotalEnergies' shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the past year (+21.7% vs. +14.2%). The company reported mixed third-quarter results, where earnings missed estimates and sales beat the same. The company is gaining from contributions coming from startups, acquired assets, well-spread LNG assets and upstream assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions.



Contribution from multi-energy assets spread across the globe boosts its earnings. Its free cash flow allows it to increase shareholders' value. TotalEnergies is investing in clean power generation and lowering emissions.



Yet, TotalEnergies operates multiple assets globally, and in some regions, production might be impacted due to security concerns. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Shares of Natural Resource have underperformed the Zacks Coal industry over the past year (-0.3% vs. +1.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.36 billion is facing key risks which includes prolonged soda ash price weakness (no JV distributions), structural coal volume/price decline, stalled carbon-neutral platform monetization, and limited clarity on post-deleveraging capital deployment, which could cap near-term income upside.



Nevertheless, offers asset-light, royalty exposure to a large, diversified minerals portfolio (3.5 million acres) across met/thermal coal, soda ash, and oil & gas, with embedded optionality in Smackover lithium leasing and Gulf Coast CO2 pore space.



Minimum-payment, long-term leases ($55 million annual minimums; 6.7-yr avg term) underpin stable, high-margin cash flow through commodity troughs. Robust FCF ($190–203M TTM) has accelerated deleveraging—debt down to $69 million, 0.4X leverage, ample liquidity—setting up potential distribution growth once debt is largely retired (target mid-2026).



(You can read the full research report on Natural Resource here >>>)



Genie Energy's shares have underperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (-5.2% vs. +25%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $383.65 million is witnessing near-term risk, which comes from commodity-cost spikes and fixed-rate contracts compressing margins, weak operating leverage, volatile cash-flow conversion, and ongoing weather sensitivity.



Nevertheless, Genie Energy's retail unit (GRE) is expanding a resilient electricity customer base by targeting high-consumption meters and improving churn, setting up higher per-meter usage and a margin rebound after low-margin municipal aggregation contracts expire in the fourth quarter of 2025.



The company is well capitalized with $206.6 million in liquidity and minimal debt, supporting dividends, buybacks, and strategic flexibility. Within renewables (GREW), Diversegy's advisory model is scaling profitably and could double operating profit in 2026, but solar pipeline visibility is reduced after faster ITC phase-outs, with new projects paused.



(You can read the full research report on Genie Energy here >>>)

