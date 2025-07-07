The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Palantir, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon.com and Alphabet

For Immediate Release

Better AI Stock for 2H25: NVIDIA or Palantir?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., which sells a well-liked artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software platform, have surged 74.7% so far this year, outperforming the leading AI chip maker, NVIDIA Corp.’s 17.1% gain. Can Palantir keep outperforming NVIDIA in the second half, and is it the better AI stock for your portfolio?

Reasons to Be Bullish on NVIDIA Stock

The surge in demand for NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art new-generation Blackwell chips helped the company’s sales grow 69% year over year to $44.1 billion in the fiscal first quarter, which ended on April 27. NVIDIA overcame supply-chain bottlenecks and delivered Blackwell AI servers to customers such as Microsoft Corp.

Strong demand for AI chips will boost NVIDIA’s sales, supported by increased developer adoption of the CUDA platform. The AI revolution in self-driving cars and autonomous robots also benefits NVIDIA. As major cloud computing companies like Amazon.com, Inc. and Alphabet Inc. purchased NVIDIA’s graphics processing units (GPUs), in which the company holds a large share, the company is likely to see further growth.

President Trump’s tariffs and export restrictions on AI chips to China may impact NVIDIA’s sales, but the company is adjusting its hardware specifications to resume sales there. Even without China, NVIDIA is positioned to benefit from the worldwide demand for AI capabilities.

Reasons to Be Bullish on Palantir Stock

A rise in both commercial and government contracts helped Palantir increase its revenues in the first quarter. Commercial revenues increased 71% year over year (YoY) to $255 million, while government revenues rose 45% YoY to $373 million.

Palantir’s sales growth has contributed to strong financial results, with net income reaching $217.7 million in the first quarter, more than doubling last year’s $106.1 million. Palantir’s adjusted free cash flow for the quarter was $370 million, up 42% YoY. Additionally, the remaining performance obligations of $1.9 billion and an estimated total addressable market of over $1 trillion in the next decade indicate Palantir’s continued strength.

Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), capable of automating tasks beyond human reach, drove its revenue growth. The company’s new AI products, like Warp Speed, which uses AI to improve U.S. manufacturing efficiency, are also expected to boost revenues.

Meanwhile, Palantir shareholders are excited about President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill”. This is because Palantir is a key player in developing the Golden Dome missile defense system, included in the bill. Moreover, the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the AI arms race could further benefit Palantir.

Which Is the Better AI Stock for 2H25: NVIDIA or Palantir?

Palantir’s AIP and other AI products are expected to see heightened commercial success in the near term, while strong demand for new Blackwell GPUs will boost NVIDIA’s profit margins. However, the only issue with investing in Palantir is its lofty valuations.

Per the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, Palantir trades at 226.62 times forward earnings, while NVIDIA’s forward earnings multiple is 37.07. So, an economic downturn may quickly lower Palantir’s share price, unlike NVIDIA’s.

Therefore, it’s safe to conclude that NVIDIA is a better stock than Palantir in the second half. Palantir stock only suits aggressive investors. But those seeking stable returns should consider NVIDIA. At the moment, both stocks possess a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

