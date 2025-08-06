The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Palantir, Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares, GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF, iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and Global X Defense Tech

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 6, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Palantir PLTR, Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares PLTU, GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF PTIR, iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF IETC, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV and Global X Defense Tech ETF SHLD.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

ETFs to Ride on Palantir's First Billion-Dollar-Quarter Revenues

Palantir’s second-quarter 2025 results spread bullishness about the company’s growth prospects. The software maker beat earnings and revenue estimates and raised its revenue forecast once again, driven by the artificial intelligence boom. The company also made a historic milestone of achieving $1 billion in revenues, its first-ever billion-dollar quarter. Shares of PLTR jumped nearly 5% in after-market hours on elevated volume.

Palantir reported earnings per share of 16 cents, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a couple of cents and improving 78% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues climbed 48% year over year to $1 billion and edged past the consensus estimate of $938.33 million.

U.S. government revenues soared 53% year over year to $426 million, while U.S. commercial revenues jumped 93% to $306 million.

Following the blockbuster quarter, Palantir raised its full-year revenue guidance to $4.14-$4.15 billion from the previous estimate of $3.90 billion. It expects revenues of about $1.085 billion for the ongoing third quarter, continuing the record-breaking quarterly growth trajectory. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $989.44 million for the ongoing quarter and $3.92 billion for the full year. Most of the company's success is credited to Palantir's integration of AI technology into its offerings (read: Big Tech Roars on AI Frenzy: ETFs to Play).

Palantir shares have more than doubled this year and have increased by more than 500% over the past 12 months. This has made its valuations lofty. Shares are currently trading at 276 times forward earnings, according to FactSet.

Palantir-Heavy ETFs to Buy

Investors seeking to tap the growth in the AI software maker should consider ETFs with a substantial allocation to Palantir. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares and GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF both offer two times (200%) the performance of the common shares of Palantir Technologies. PTIR charges a higher fee of 1.15% compared to 0.95% for PLTU but has larger AUM of $602 million versus $477.7 million for Direxion’s product (read: Single-Stock ETFs in Focus as Big Tech Earnings Unfold).

Tech ETFs like iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF have PLTR as the second holding in their baskets with 10.3% and 9.6% share, respectively.

IETC is an actively managed ETF providing exposure to U.S. tech companies with a greater proportion of technological capabilities, revenues and production in the United States. Software & Services takes the largest share at 41.5% while semiconductors & semiconductor Equipment takes 23.7% share. IETC charges 18 bps in fees per year.

IGV offers targeted exposure to software companies in the technology and communication services sectors by tracking the S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index. Application software takes the largest share at 60.69%, followed by 36.6% in systems software. IGV charges 39 bps in annual fees.

PLTR occupies the top spot in Global X Defense Tech ETF. It seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption and utilization of defense technology. This includes companies that build and manage cybersecurity systems, utilize artificial intelligence and big data, and build advanced military systems and hardware such as robotics, fuel systems, and aircraft for defense applications. SHLD tracks the Global X Defense Tech Index and charges 50 bps in annual fees.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD): ETF Research Reports

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (IETC): ETF Research Reports

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.