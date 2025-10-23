The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Oracle, Toyota Motor and Morgan Stanley

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 23, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Oracle Corp. ORCL, Toyota Motor Corp. TM and Morgan Stanley MS.

Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Toyota and Morgan Stanley

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp., Toyota Motor Corp. and Morgan Stanley. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Oracle's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+66.9% vs. +20.8%). The company is benefiting from continued momentum from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business, including from winning cloud-computing contracts from AI-focused startups.



ORCL's continued investment in cloud infrastructure, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Fusion ERP, positions it well for sustained growth in the dynamic software industry. Its partnership with Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and general availability of Oracle Database@Google bodes well. Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence clientele. The company's share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 15.8% from fiscal 2025. However, higher spending on product enhancements, toward the cloud platform amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of Toyota have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the year-to-date period (+5.1% vs. +4.9%). The company's sales are getting a boost from the surge in hybrid adoption. The RAV4 model, with hybrid variants that make up about half of Toyota's sales, is America's top-selling SUV.



Toyota aims to lower hydrogen costs by promoting its use in commercial vehicles. It plans to sell its hydrogen-powered units externally, encouraging broader adoption beyond its own fleet. By increasing overall hydrogen demand, the company expects economies of scale to drive down production costs.



However, Toyota expects its operating income for fiscal 2026 to decline year over year due to material prices, the impact of the forex rate and tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on vehicle and vehicle parts imports. Pretax profit is also expected to decline. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota here >>>)



Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the year-to-date period (+28.8% vs. +28.7%). The company's third-quarter 2025 results were aided by robust investment banking ("IB") and trading performances. Morgan Stanley's efforts to focus on wealth and asset management operations, inorganic expansion initiatives, and strategic alliances will keep aiding the top line.



The performance of the IB business is expected to be driven by a strong pipeline in the near term. However, expenses will remain elevated due to business expansion efforts. The uncertainty of the performance of the capital markets is a key near-term concern.



While trading revenues have been increasing, they are less likely to reach 2021 levels. Yet given a solid balance sheet, the company is expected to be able to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital distributions.



(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)

